Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals — our predictions for 2021

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are always among the most popular savings of the annual sales event. The Nintendo Switch itself may be more than four years old, but the hybrid console remains a hugely sought-after piece of technology.

In fact, the demand for the Nintendo Switch has been so strong throughout 2021 that it’s not always been easy to find where to buy a Nintendo Switch online. Stock levels have thankfully gotten a little better in recent months, which should lead to some can’t-miss Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is also launching ahead of Black Friday deals this year, which could see retailers offer even stronger discounts than previous years on the standard Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Not to mention, a huge assortment of Nintendo Switch games and accessories are guaranteed to receive significant reductions as well.

Whether you’re looking to buy your first Nintendo Switch, pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite for a loved one, or just want to score a load of games and accessories for cheap, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals should have you covered.

The holiday is still several weeks away, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already starting to build up a picture of the types of deals we can expect to see. Below you’ll find our predictions for what Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will be available, and a few early deals you can take advantage of right now.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: What to expect in 2021

(Image credit: Wachiwit | Shutterstock)

Despite releasing more than four years ago the Nintendo Switch has kept a very stable price. However, it did receive its first price drop earlier this month in Europe. This price cut hasn’t been mirrored in the US yet, but it could be a sign that Nintendo is going to be willing to offer more substantial savings on the Nintendo Switch this year.

Typically Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals tend to revolve around bundles rather than a straight price cut of the system itself. On Black Friday you can normally grab a Nintendo Switch with a game or accessory pack throw-in for no additional cost, but this year might finally see the price of the console standalone tumble.

The cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite has a long track record of being discounted even outside of major sales events, though the best deals are normally reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Expect the handheld gaming device to be dropped in price and potentially bundled with a couple of Nintendo Switch games as well.

It won’t just be Nintendo Switch hardware that is discounted for Black Friday. Nintendo Switch games are notorious for holding their price long after launch, but dozens of the best Nintendo Switch games will be slashed throughout the sales period. Plus, accessories like carrying cases, extra controllers, and screen protectors will also receive discounts.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: Nintendo Switch OLED

(Image credit: Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a bit of a wildcard this year. This suped-up version of the regular Nintendo Switch features a larger OLED display and a redesign docking station. It’s set to launch on October 8 for $349. Black Friday 2021 will probably come too early for any sort of discount, but some retailers may restock the console to mark the occasion. Plus, the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED should help push down the price of the standard Switch and Switch Lite.

Best early deals right now

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare.

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition features art inspired by the action-RPG game Monster Hunter Rise. The deluxe edition also includes a digital code for Monster Hunter Rise and a Deluxe Kit DLC that includes the game and additional in-game content. The console is now available at Amazon, but sells out rapidly.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Meet the new Nintendo Switch Lite Blue. Hardware-wise, the handheld is the same as the current Switch Lite. However, this new model boasts a new coat of paint. There are no Nintendo Switch deals on this handheld, since it just came out, but we might see a small discount or bundle deal come Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch games

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.

Resident Evil Triple Pack: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Resident Evil Triple Pack: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Play three of the most action-packed games from the Resident Evil universe with this Resident Evil Triple Pack. It includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, complete with all DLC modes, costumes and expansions.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The hard-to-find Ring Fit Adventure is in stock and on sale at Amazon. (Add it to your cart to see the discounted price). The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games.

Nintendo Switch accessories

Hestia Goods Nintendo Switch Carrying Case: was $26 now $16 @ Amazon

Hestia Goods Nintendo Switch Carrying Case: was $26 now $16 @ Amazon

This hard shell protective case will keep your Switch and accessories organized and safe. It's must have Switch accessory.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads.