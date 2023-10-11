How did this Razer RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap!? Get 44% off in huge Prime Day gaming deal

By Jason England
published

Over $1,500 off a Razer gaming laptop!?

Razer Blade 14 with deal tag superimposed
(Image credit: Future)

Stop what you’re doing — this is probably the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days laptop deal we’ve found!

Right now, you can get over $1,500 off the fully loaded Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 Ti graphics at Amazon. That is a huge 44% discount on a Razer laptop, which is something we never expected to see of this ultra premium gaming laptop brand. Make no mistake, this is a Black Friday-tier savings.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080 Ti): was $3,499 now $1,949 @ Amazon

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080 Ti): was $3,499 now $1,949 @ Amazon
This is a beast of a gaming laptop for less than $2,000. The Razer Blade 14 packs a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display up top with 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB PCie SSD. All of this is packed into a seriously premium aluminum chassis.

View Deal

As you can tell from our Razer Blade 14 review, we’re huge fans of this mini powerhouse. What makes this deal even more surprising is that we rarely see any Razer gear discounted. While the RTX 40-series models are only available at their full prices, so to see over $1,500 off this monstrous model is huge.

You won’t find many laptops with a display as crisp, vibrant, and color accurate as this 14-inch panel — packing a 1440p resolution and a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate that will make the most of that RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Combine all this with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, and you’ve got a properly performant system that is well worth snapping up before the deals end at midnight tonight!

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.