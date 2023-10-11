How did this Razer RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap!? Get 44% off in huge Prime Day gaming deal

Stop what you’re doing — this is probably the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days laptop deal we’ve found!

Right now, you can get over $1,500 off the fully loaded Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 Ti graphics at Amazon . That is a huge 44% discount on a Razer laptop, which is something we never expected to see of this ultra premium gaming laptop brand. Make no mistake, this is a Black Friday-tier savings.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080 Ti): was $3,499 now $1,949 @ Amazon

This is a beast of a gaming laptop for less than $2,000. The Razer Blade 14 packs a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display up top with 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB PCie SSD. All of this is packed into a seriously premium aluminum chassis.

As you can tell from our Razer Blade 14 review , we’re huge fans of this mini powerhouse. What makes this deal even more surprising is that we rarely see any Razer gear discounted. While the RTX 40-series models are only available at their full prices, so to see over $1,500 off this monstrous model is huge.

You won’t find many laptops with a display as crisp, vibrant, and color accurate as this 14-inch panel — packing a 1440p resolution and a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate that will make the most of that RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Combine all this with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, and you’ve got a properly performant system that is well worth snapping up before the deals end at midnight tonight!