Black Friday Funko Pop deals — early sales and what to expect

With so many retailers carrying Funko Pop figures, it can be hard to find the best deals. Luckily for you, we've done the searching for you and compiled a list of the best Black Friday Funko Pop deals around right now, plus some info on what sales to expect in the coming weeks leading up to Black Friday. If you just can’t get your fill of Funko, we’ve also included some other products, from plush toys to Loungefly backpacks.

We’ll be keeping this page updated in the run-up to Black Friday, so make sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday deals coverage.

Marvel What If 4-Pack: was $43 now $35 @ Walmart

This bundle includes 4 figures from Marvel's hit animated show, What If, and is probably the best deal around if you're looking to grab the whole set. It contains Frost Giant Loki, Gamora with the Blade of Thanos, Infinity Kilmonger, and Captain Carter in her stealth suit. At nearly $9 off full price, that's enough of a saving to buy yourself another one of the Pop figures on our list.

Harry Potter Advent Calendar: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This Harry Potter advent calendar is a steal at $39, considering it contains 24 Pocket Pops for each day leading up to Christmas. The set contains all your favorites — from the main trio all the way to Snape, Hagrid, and Dumbledore, and would work great as a gift.

Cheer Bear Exclusive Set: was $29 now $16 @ Box Lunch

This adorable Cheer Bear set is exclusive to Box Lunch, and comes with a flocked Cheer Bear figure and a t-shirt. We recommend grabbing it quickly to make sure you get your size. If you're not already aware of Box Lunch, they're a great place to shop from as they donate meals to local food banks for every $10 you spend there.

Tokidoki SANDy: was $11 now $7 @ GameStop

There's no shortage of Funko Pops available on sale at GameStop, but our pick for cutest of the bunch goes to SANDy. She's on sale for $7 right now — and you can grab her friends Mozzarella and Donutella for a little more at $8 and $9 respectively.

Rage 2 Goon Squad: was $12 now $4 @ Hot Topic

Whether you're a Rage fan or not, we highly recommend adding this figure to your collection. It looks amazing, end of. With a bright blue mohawk, skull face paint, and neon spray paint, the poster child of Rage 2 will definitely stand out even amongst a sea of other Pop figures. And for just $4, how could you say no to that?

Din Djarran and Grogu: was $10 now $8 @ Amazon

This figure depicts Din Djarran and Grogu (aka The Mandalorian and The Child), and will fit right in with any Star Wars collection. If you're a fan of Pedro Pascal, this would be a good one to grab, as it's the first time we've seen The Mandalorian unmasked in Funko Pop form. It can be yours for just $8.

MTV Rainbow Moon Person: was $10 now $8 @ Amazon

MTV's iconic Moon Person looks brand new in this shimmering rainbow color scheme. If you're looking for a conversation piece, this would look great on a shelf over your TV as you tune in to watch the VMAs.

Mike with Mitts: was $10 now $8 @ Amazon

This Mike Wazowski Funko Pop celebrates the 20th anniversary of Monsters Inc., featuring Mike decked out in protective gear to ward off the adorable young menace Boo. It's currently on pre-order, and will be released in February 2022. But there's no harm grabbing it early, especially seeing as Amazon are offering it for $2 off.

FNAF Pastel 6 Plush Set: was $118 now $79 @ Amazon

This set of 6 plushies from Five Nights at Freddy's would make for great decorations around the house for Halloween (or the rest of the year, of course.) Each plush is also sold individually, but if you want the whole set, you'll get 33% off here.

Funko Cuphead Plush: was $41 now $34 @ Amazon

Cuphead made a huge splash in 2017, and continues to appear on "best games" lists — including our own list of the best Switch games. Coming from an indie dev team, it took awhile for any Cuphead merch to hit the shelves, but luckily that's no problem now. This Cuphead plush from Funko is a great representation of the character, and is currently available for $7 off.

Pikachu Picnic Basket Mini Backpack: was $70 now $49 @ Amazon

Loungefly is one of the brands under the Funko umbrella, and they continue to produce amazingly detailed and gorgeous bags, wallets, and accessories. This Pikachu picnic basket mini backpack is printed with more Pikachus than you can count, alongside some delicious fruit. The pocket on the front even looks like a woven picnic basket, which is a nice touch.

Blind Box Enamel Pins: was $10 now $4 @ Loungefly

If you're looking for something to decorate your Loungefly bag with, then they also have a range of enamel pins on sale right now on their website. With a wide range of designs including Sanrio, Looney Tunes, and even Pennywise, the original price of $10 may be a little steep for some, but we won't say no to getting them for $6 off.

Funko Pop! Black Friday deals — What to expect

If you’re shopping for Funko Pops this Black Friday, you certainly have plenty of options. For exclusives, check out Hot Topic, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Box Lunch to snag some good discounts.

Last year, we saw Nightmare Before Christmas, DnD, and My Hero Academia figures go on sale at Box Lunch. Check Hot Topic for Harry Potter, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon figures. The biggest fandoms in Funko are Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel, so you’ll have no trouble finding them anywhere you look — the same goes for DC.

GameStop is also a must on your list, especially seeing as they had an amazing Black Friday sale last year — Pop figures $9 and under were all reduced to $3, and figures over $9 were available on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. We recommend keeping an eye on GameStop in case this sale returns again this year.

Of course, Amazon also sells a huge range of Funko products, so we’re sure to see big deals there too.