While the weather may be getting a bit too cold to ride one of the best electric bikes, deals for this popular category are heating up as we get closer to Black Friday. In fact, you can already score some pretty great Black Friday deals on some of our favorite electric bikes.

During the holiday season, you're going to see a lot of Black Friday electric bike deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. However, many of these bikes won't be worth your time. The deals you can find on this page are all e-bikes that we've tested and reviewed at Tom's Guide, so we can vouch for their quality and value.

Read on for the 7 best early Black Friday electric bike deals.

Early Black Friday electric bike deals

Propella 7S: was $1,199 now $999 @ Propella

While the Propella 7S isn't the flashiest of e-bikes — it lacks niceties like lights, and the battery mount rattles — it's fun and functional to ride. In our Propella 7S review, we found that its 250-Watt motor was surprisingly powerful, and it had a pretty good 40-mile range. Its blue aluminum wheels are sharp, too.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro: was $2,199 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The best electric bike for going long distances is currently marked down by $900! In our NIU BQi-C3 Pro review, we were impressed by its 90-mile range, which held up in testing, as well as the bike's comfort and performance. While heavy, its step-through design made it easy for riders of all sizes.

Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Rad Power

We named the RadCity 5 Plus the best electric bike for most people due to its comfortable ride, powerful motor, and for your ability to customize the bike with all sorts of accessories, like racks, bags, and more. It also has a 7-speed shifter and a battery that's good for up to 50 miles on a charge. If you want to know more, check out our RadCity 5 Plus review. This deal only covers the white and black models.

Aventon Aventure.2: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite electric bikes is currently $200 off. In our Aventon Aventure.2 review, we praised its responsive pedal assist, lights and turn signals, and great power. It's a fun bike for all sorts of conditions.

GoCycle G4: was $3,499 now $2,999 @ GoCycle

Our favorite folding e-bike has been marked down while supplies last. Featuring a magnesium frame and carbon fiber front fork, the G4 weighs less than 40 pounds and folds up small enough to carry on a train. It has 20-inch tires and a 500-Watt motor powerful enough to zip you around city traffic with ease. You can get the bike in blue, black, or white. We reviewed the GoCycle G4i+, which has a fancier electronic shifter and a larger range, but is otherwise the same as the G4.

Trek Allant+ 9.9S: was $6,349 now $5,499 @ Trek.com

Trek's top-end e-bike is currently $850 off, making this expensive bike a little less so. It boasts a Bosch Performance Speed motor with a max assist speed of 28 MPH, a carbon frame, hydraulic dic brakes, and a controller that integrates with your smartphone. All of the bike's cables are built into the frame, as is the removable battery, giving the bike a real sleek look. We took the Trek Allant+ 9.9S for a test ride, and loved every minute.

Black Friday electric bike deals and coupons

Electric bike manufacturers and retailers regularly offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Either way, they're an easy way to save more money over the holidays. Make sure to check out our guides to the best coupons for: Trek Bikes promo codes, Rad Power Bikes discount codes, Aventon discount codes, Juiced Bikes discount codes, Specialized promo codes, Retrospec coupon codes, Competitive Cyclist promo codes, Jensen USA promo codes, Super73 discount codes, Planet Cyclery coupon codes, and Radio Flyer pomo codes.