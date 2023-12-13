Better than Black Friday! Meta Quest 2 deal knocks $50 off and includes $50 gift card

There are dozens of video game and console deals to be had this month. However, if you want to dip your virtual toes into the world of VR — there's only one deal worth mentioning.

Right now you can get the Meta Quest 2 on sale for just $249 at Best Buy. Plus, you'll get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free. That's one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals we've seen all year. Amazon offers the same price, but without the YouTube trial.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.

Price check: $249 w/ $50 GC @ Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets around. It offers a huge improvement over the original Meta Quest headset, with better performance and a sleeker design that makes it much more comfortable to wear. The standalone design also means that you don’t need to be tethered to a high-performance PC, either — though that's still an option.

Combined with the Quest 2’s pretty-extensive library, the simplicity of the headset means it’s arguably the best way to get started in virtual reality. All you have to do is slip on the headset and load up one of the many games and experiences on offer.

While it doesn't offer the mixed reality experience of the Meta Quest 3, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Quest 2 is an easy and affordable way to enjoy virtual reality. And it just so happens to be even cheaper than usual for the time being.