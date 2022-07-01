Best Stranger Things merch — T-shirts, caps, figurines and more

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is here, which means your adventures in Hawkins are nearly at an end. Well, at least until Stranger Things S5 arrives.
But that doesn't mean you need to say goodbye to Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Steve and all the others right now — because there's a ton of great Stranger Things merch out there.
We're particularly partial to the excellent Hellfire Club T-shirts released for season 4 and as sported by Eddie Munson in the show. But there's a heap of other tees, caps, figurines, board games and more you can pick up to keep one of the best Netflix shows close to your heart while you endure the long wait for more episodes.
So here's the best Stranger Things merch we've found.
Stranger Things T-shirts and hoodies
Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Raglan Baseball Tee: $32 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Hellfire Club plays a key role in Stranger Things S4, as does its leader Eddie. This Raglan baseball tee is an almost accurate recreation of the one Eddie sports in the show, although it has long sleeves rather than short. It's available in men's, women's, multiple sizes and multiple colors. You can also buy it in the U.K. for £26 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Skull & Weapons T-Shirt: $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Prefer a more conventional tee? This one is $10 cheaper and features the same logo. There's also a white, gray or silver version (opens in new tab) and both are available in men's and women's varieties in various sizes. You can also buy it in the U.K. for £17 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Scoops Troop Logo T-Shirt: $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Alright, so this one harks back to S3 rather than S4, but what better tribute to TV's finest gang of Russian base-infiltrating kids than this Scoops Troop T-shirt? The only shame is that it doesn't come with a sailor hat as sported so fetchingly by Steve. A slightly different design is available in the U.K. for £17 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Group Shot 8-Bit Box Up T-Shirt: $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
We're quite partial to this 8-bit recreation of the Stranger Things gang, particularly the depictions of Dustin and Lucas, and the little detail of the blood from Eleven's nose. Will and Mike get a raw deal, though, given they appear to have identical pictures. Get it in the U.K. for £17 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Outline Logo T-Shirt: $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
For a classic ST vibe you'll want this show logo T-shirt. And let's face it, it's a superb logo as these things go, with a large dollop of retro '80s futurism in the font and a classic red-on-black color scheme. Also available in the U.K. for £17 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Hawkins Strange Things 85 Retro T-Shirt: $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If a full Stranger Things logo is a bit much for you, consider this Hawkins '85 t-shirt, complete with Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas silhouettes below the wording and an ominous Mind Flayer lurking above. Buy it in the U.K. for £17 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Hawkins High School 1983 Pullover Hoodie: $47 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another Stranger Things garment that gives a subtle nod to the show rather than quite so prominently displaying your affections, this Hawkins High School hoodie is a little more expensive than the tees, but it looks super cool and is available in multiple sizes. Also available in the U.K. for £38 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things memorabilia
Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build-A-Scene: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
We love Funko Pop!'s distinctive pop culture vinyl figures, and its deluxe Stranger Things sets are among our favorites. You can choose from Eleven, Hopper, the Demogorgon or an upside-down Will, and the four can be connected together to make a larger scene. They're an Amazon exclusive and are currently on sale, too. Also available in the U.K. for £33 (opens in new tab).
Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons set: $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
You can't actually travel to the Upside-Down (well, as far as we know — obviously the government might have covered it up), but you can emulate the Hellfire Club with this Stranger Things-themed D&D set by Hasbro. It contains everything you need to get started, including two Demogorgon figures and an Adventure book 'created' by Mike Wheeler. Also available in the U.K. for £21 (opens in new tab).
Timex X Stranger Things Watch: $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Timex make a couple of Stranger Things watches. One is a retro digital affair, but we prefer this stylish classic design with an understated logo and upside-down numbers (geddit?). It's water resistant to 50m and has a 40mm case with luminous hands. The digital version is available in the U.K. for £80 (opens in new tab).
Dustin's Thinking Cap: $16 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Face it, Dustin is the best character in Stranger Things — and this cap enables you to show your allegiance to the gang's cerebral hero while remaining a reference that's only for those who know. Lovely. It's also available in the U.K. for just £4 (opens in new tab)!
Steve Harrington — World's Greatest mom decal sticker: $4 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Give your laptop or notebook a nice dash of Hawkins' finest babysitter, with this decal sticker dedicated to Steve 'The Hair' Harrington.