Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 plans and deals in Australia for September 2022

Sure to be the most popular foldable of the year, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now officially available in Australia. That means searching through carriers and retailers Australia-wide in search of the best plans and deals on offer.

Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 was a breakout device in the booming foldables category, drawing in Aussies with its compact design, clever functionality and funky colours. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 aims to improve upon its predecessor in every way, starting with possibly its most important upgrade – a larger 3,700mAh battery.

While not the priciest foldable around (that honour goes to the Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4), the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is sure to be considered a costly endeavour for most people, starting at AU$1,499 for the 256GB version and topping out at AU$1,849 for the 512GB model.

Alternatively, you could opt to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a plan via one of Australia's major telcos, with the likes of Telstra (opens in new tab), Optus (opens in new tab), Vodafone (opens in new tab) and Woolworths Mobile all offering the option to pay off the handset over 36 monthly repayments while remaining somewhat affordable.

While that's a little longer than we'd normally recommend, it does allow you to grab the pricey device while keeping your monthly repayments relatively low.

With that in mind, we're here to help Aussies find the best plan or deal on the new and improved Galaxy Z Flip 4. Below you'll find outright options and a number of carrier plans, meaning we've got you covered no matter which route you intend to take.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Flip 4 8GB/128GB AU$1,499 Galaxy Z Flip 4 8GB/256GB AU$1,649 Galaxy Z Flip 4 8GB/512GB AU$1,849

Today's best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals

(opens in new tab) BEST OUTRIGHT OPTION: monthly plans and trade-in perks @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you're planning to trade your Galaxy Z Flip 3 (or any recent flagship phone for that matter) towards the Galaxy Z Flip 4, buying direct from Samsung might be your best option. Apart from offering up to AU$725 off when you trade in, you also have the option of buying outright or paying the phone off over 36 monthly instalments.