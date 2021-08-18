The new Google Pixel 5a is one of the best Android phones you can buy. Available in one configuration, it features a 6.34-inch Full HD OLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB for just $449.

Google's budget smartphone is set to hit stores on August 26. However, Google Pixel 5a pre-orders are going on right now right now. The Google Store and Google Fi are currently your only options for pre-ordering the Pixel 5a. However, there are a few Google Pixel 5a deals you can take advantage of. So if you've been wondering how to pre-order the Google Pixel 5a — you've come to the right place.

Google Pixel 5a specs — what you get

Google Pixel 5a: Specs Price: $449

OS: Android 11

Display: 6.43-inch OLED (2400 x 1080)

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6GB

Storage / Expandable: 128GB / No

Rear cameras: 12.2MP (f/1.7), 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 4,680mAh

Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 9:45

Charging: 18W

5G: Sub-6Ghz, mmWave (US only)

Size: 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight: 6.5 ounces

Colors: Mostly Black

Unlike its predecessors — the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a — the new Pixel 5a sports two rear cameras. You get a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 12.2MP main lens. The phone also works with both sub-6GHz and mmWave-based 5G, so you'll be able to use it on just about any mobile carrier. As an added bonus, it's the first water-resistant A-series Pixel, a feature usually reserved for Google's flagship devices.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 5a sports the largest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel device. In our Google Pixel 5a review, the phone lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes, which is an improvement over the Pixel 4a's time.

Yes, the flagship Pixel 6 is just around the corner and the phone's Google-designed Tensor system-on-chip could make it a serious iPhone 13 competitor. But if you're on a budget and you want a great camera phone, the Pixel 5a is hard to beat.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 5a

Pixel 5a: $15/month @ Google Fi

Google Fi is offering the new Pixel 5a bundled with device protection for $15/month over a two-year period. That comes out to just $360 over the span of two years, which is $233 cheaper than the cost of the phone alone. Plus, you can upgrade your phone after two years. Google Fi is a mobile virtual network (MVN) that piggybacks off the T-Mobile, and US Cellular networks. View Deal