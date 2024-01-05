Back to school Apple deals 2024: best sales and promos for MacBook, iPad and more

While many students are soaking up their summer holidays, the new school year creeps up. With it comes a list of new school supplies and, more often than not, it includes some big-ticket tech items like laptops and tablets.

Some of the best and arguably most popular of these are Apple’s MacBooks and iPads. So whether you’re heading back to school or university and keen on getting yourself or your child one of these coveted products, we’re here to help you find a bargain.

While you’ll be hard pressed to find a discount at Apple directly, there are back-to-school deals to check out on Apple AU’s Education site . You can save on MacBooks, iPads and more with education pricing, and during the promo period between January 4 and March 13, 2024, you’ll receive an Apple gift card up to AU$240 if you make a qualifying purchase.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of the best back-to-school Apple products and accessories on offer, and other great deals available now at other retailers.

Top education discounts from Apple

Note that to be eligible for Apple AU’s education pricing, you need to be either a full-time or part-time student aged 18 or over with a current student ID card, or a lecturer, teacher or staff member at an Apple-approved education establishment (such as a university or school).

2023 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 1TB SSD) | AU$2,999 AU$2,829 + AU$240 gift card at Apple (save AU$170) The price of Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro has been slashed by 5.66%, making it a powerful option for students and parents alike. With 1TB of storage space and 8GB unified memory, this laptop is great for work or studying on-the-go and, depending on the kind of usage it gets, it should have more than enough fuel to last a full day of classes. This offer also comes with a AU$240 Apple gift card to spend on any other MacBook accessories you may need. If you’re looking for a larger display, or even more powerful processing power from the M3 Pro chip, this discounted 16-inch MacBook Pro for AU$3,949 (down from AU$4,299) may be right up your alley.

Apple iMac (M3, 512GB SSD) | AU$2,799 AU$2,629 + AU$240 gift card at Apple (save AU$170) If you’re going to be doing most of your studying or assignment writing at home, and are looking for an aesthetic desktop, this iMac is for you. Boasting the latest M3 chip, this iMac has more oomph under the hood than its predecessor. Its 24-inch Retina display combined with the new processor makes it the perfect machine for students who need a computer for creative design work or video editing. Available in a few different colourways, complete with matching keyboard and mouse, this iMac is hard to pass up. Much like the MacBooks above, this iMac qualifies for an AU$240 Apple gift card with the purchase.

2023 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi, M2, 512GB) | AU$1,929 AU$1,749 + AU$160 gift card at Apple (save AU$180) This flagship iPad isn't cheap, but it's currently got a decent AU$180 discount, which makes it near-impossible to decide between a Mac or an iPad for students. With an 11-inch screen, an all-new M2 processor and a sizable 512GB of storage, if you add a keyboard cover, this one is definitely capable of being a powerful (and super compact) laptop replacement. Available in Space Grey and Silver colourways, and if you purchase within the promo period, you’ll get a AU$160 Apple gift card, which is perfect for adding an Apple Pencil to your cart.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch (2022, Wi-Fi, A14 Bionic, 256GB) | AU$999 AU$949 + AU$120 gift card at Apple (save AU$50) On the hunt for a budget-friendly iPad? This 10th-gen model is a great student-starter iPad, with 256GB storage space, A14 Bionic chip processor and available in a choice of 4 different fun colours. While the discount itself isn’t much, you’ll get a AU$120 Apple gift card, which comes in handy for younger students who might need a tough (read: indestructible) case.

Offers from other retailers

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 256GB SSD | AU$2,299 AU$2,087 on Amazon (save AU$212) This Amazon discount takes 5% off the asking price for this 2023 15-inch MacBook Air. While it’s ever so slightly cheaper than the MacBook Air listed above available directly from Apple, it has lesser storage at 256GB. That said, given the added value of the Apple gift card, we think the above offer is better value, but if you don’t have student credentials, this one is worth considering.

Apple AirPods Max (silver) | AU$897 AU$762.45 at DigiDirect (save AU$134.55) Currently not discounted with Apple’s education pricing, the AirPods Max offer seamless connection to any Apple device, but also provide an awesome listening experience thanks to its Spatial Audio feature. While we’re big fans of them here at Tom’s Guide, we’re even bigger fans of this discounted price of AU$762.45, making it an essential purchase this school year.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen | AU$219 AU$157 on Amazon (save AU$62) Down to only AU$157, these Apple AirPods 2 offer excellent connectivity, wireless charging and the ability to access Siri without lifting a finger. If you own an iPhone or MacBook and want to go wire-free with your music listening and video calls, they're a no-brainer and will make commuting to school or uni a breeze.

Other back-to-school Apple accessories

Zagg Rugged Messenger iPad Keyboard Case (10.2-inch) | AU$145 AU$119 on Amazon (save AU$26) If you’re after a protective case with a detachable keyboard, this may be your best option. At AU$119, this price point is pretty reasonable when compared to Apple’s Magic Keyboard that retails for AU$489. Compact and lightweight, this case is worth every penny.

Bellroy Laptop Sleeve 14-inch | AU$85 on Amazon AU While this sleeve isn’t discounted, it is a perfect match for the 14-inch MacBook Pro above. Its slim design features a quilted microfiber lining for extra protection and a magnetic bumper entry, offering peace of mind that your laptop snug and secure. It measures 350mm x 260mm, and is available in five colourways.