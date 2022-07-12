A legendary gaming headset is on sale for just $99 on Prime Day

The Astro A40 is something of a rarity in the PC gaming world. While most peripherals come and go after two or three years, the A40 has been in production continuously for 13 years and counting. While the peripheral usually costs well over $100, you can now get it for just $99 in one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen on a gaming headset.

Here are the pertinent details: the Astro A40 TR Wired Headset (opens in new tab) is a wired gaming headset that works with any system that has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It’s primarily a PC gaming peripheral, but it will also work with a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or handheld Nintendo Switch.

At its regular $149 price, the device is an easy recommendation — and at $99, it’s an even easier one. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the A40, tied with Black Friday 2021.

Astro A40: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Astro A40 has been one of the best gaming headsets on the market since it debuted in 2009. With a rich soundscape, a comfortable fit and excellent compatibility, the A40 has earned accolades from gamers for more than a decade. It’s still one of Astro’s best headsets.

In our Astro A40 review, we praised the device’s fantastic sound, intuitive fit and widespread compatibility. While it lacks the fancy wireless and software features that many newer gaming headsets offer, the device is pretty much beyond reproach otherwise. It sounds good; it feels comfortable; it works with just about every system. It’s hard to ask for more than that.

For old-school PC gamers who don’t need a lot of bells and whistles, the Astro A40 is still one of the best gaming headsets. Likewise, the Astro A40 has a lot to offer console players who want good sound, and don’t mind a wired connection. When a gaming headset goes for almost a decade-and-a-half without a major refresh, it must be doing something right.

