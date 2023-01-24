Amazon Prime members get 20% off GrubHub right now — here's how

Amazon Prime members have it pretty good these days. Not only can they take advantage of free shipping, Prime Gaming, Prime Video and more, but they also get a year-long membership to GrubHub Plus for free.

Still hungry for more? Amazon Prime members get 20% off GrubHub orders over $20 (opens in new tab) using the code "COZY20" at checkout. This offer is valid until February 14.

Note that the code only works once, and you must have an active GrubHub Plus membership through Amazon Prime for the code to work. (You can get free GrubHub Plus with your Amazon Prime membership by clicking the link below.)

If you need more convincing to sign up to GrubHub Plus, you should know that we rank it as the best food delivery service. It has a wide area of service that covers both local and chain restaurants. We also like the GrubHub interface — it keeps things simple and makes it easy to find the restaurants and dishes you're looking for.

With GrubHub Plus, you'll get $0 delivery fees on orders over $12 at eligible restaurants. There are also exclusive offers like free food or order discounts. GrubHub Plus usually costs $9.99/month, but Amazon Prime subscribers get a year-long membership at no extra cost.

