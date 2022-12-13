Amazon Prime is offering 10 free games in December — including Dishonored 2

Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) is one of the most overlooked Amazon Prime member benefits. That’s because Amazon’s gaming hub offers tons of freebies, from exclusive DLC for loads of popular online games to entire games that are yours to keep forever once claimed.

Throughout 2022, Prime Gaming has been giving away some killer games for free from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order to Fallout 76, and for the month of December, the service is offering an even bigger selection of games. From December 27 to January 3, Prime members will have the chance to claim 10 free games, and the headliner of the bunch is definitely Dishonored 2 on PC.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime: for $139/year (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Released in 2016, Dishonored 2 is the sequel to Arkane’s 2012 critically-acclaimed stealth-action game. You play as either deposed empress Emily Kaldwin or disgraced royal protector Corvo Attano on a quest to reclaim the throne of the fictional city of Dunwall after it’s seized in a dramatic coup.

What makes the Dishonored games so special is their heavy focus on player choice. You always have the option of completing tasks via low chaos, primarily stealth, or high chaos, running in and brutally murdering everyone. Plus, objectives can be completed in a number of different ways and you can even complete the entire game without killing a single enemy. The game’s core narrative also adapts to your playstyle, and the ending can change based on how you’ve progressed through the game.

It’s a fantastic action game overall that still holds up to this day. It’s also fairly accommodating for new players with a quick recap of the events of the first Dishonored game, and the main plot mostly stands on its own even if you’re unfamiliar with past events. Considering it’ll be completely free to Amazon Prime members later this month, there’s no reason not to give the game a stab.

Full Prime Gaming December 2022 lineup

Dishonored 2 is definitely the flagship freebie being gifted by Prime Gaming this holiday season, but it’s just one part of a 10-game strong lineup. The rest of the games are a little older, but there are still some gems in this selection. The full list of free games available on Prime Gaming from December 27 is as follows:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

And if somehow that still isn’t enough for you, these free games are technically just a bonus extra. The regular lineup for December is already live and available to claim right now. It includes Quake, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Banner of Ruin and more. Make sure you head over to Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) to claim these free games, and then return in a couple of weeks to score even more freebies.