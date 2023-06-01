Amazon's Mid-Year Sale: The online retailer's answer to EOFY is now on

Surprise! Amazon's Mid-Year Sale has officially kicked-off! The online retail giant's answer to EOFY sales started at 12am AEST today (June 1) and is set to continue until 11:59pm AEST on Tuesday, June 6.

That means you can expect massive discounts on a wide range of products, from ereaders and headphones, to vacuums and appliances, for an entire week!

Typically, Amazon's Mid-Year Sale is seen as a precursor to Amazon Prime Day, which is also rapidly approaching, but while both offer big price reductions, the two sales are quite different — for one, you don't have to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of this particular sales event, meaning everyone can save a bundle!

So if you've had your eye on a particular product, now might be the best time finally buy it. As usual, there are stacks of items currently discounted, so we've taken the liberty of sorting through the deals to point you towards the best ones. Read on to see the best Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals we've spotted so far.

Amazon Mid-Year Sale: Best deals so far

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) | AU$119 AU$79 (save AU$40) An affordable way to make your home smarter, Amazon's Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) can let you control a wide range of devices throughout your household with simple Alexa voice commands. It sports a 5-inch smart display which lets you see extra information, like recipes in the kitchen, for instance. Now discounted by AU$40.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) | AU$229 AU$149 (save AU$80) Much like the product above, only with a larger 8-inch display. It also sports a 13MP camera for video calls. As always, Alexa voice control lets you control your other smart devices. Now discounted by AU$80.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) | AU$429 AU$364 (save AU$65) If you want to get really fancy, the Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) will help you do that. It's got a 10.1-inch screen that can actually rotate around to follow your eyeline as you move about your home. It even has an automatic pan and zoom feature which is handy for video calls. Now discounted by AU$65.

Amazon Echo Show 15 | AU$399 AU$339 (save AU$60) Want the largest Amazon smart display that's currently available? The Echo Show 15 delivers just that, with a beautiful 15.6-inch HD display that also features Fire TV built in, meaning you can stream your favourite shows on it while you're cooking up a storm. Now discounted by AU$60.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) | AU$169 AU$69 (save AU$100) Thanks to this massive 59% discount, you can pick up Amazon's Echo Buds (2nd gen) for just AU$69. That's a pretty good price for noise cancellation earbuds, even if they aren't quite as good as Sony's buds.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 (wireless) | AU$299 AU$199 (save AU$100) Upgrade your doorbell and your home security at the same time with this 33% discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3. Capture all visitors to your home in crisp HD video, day or night. It works off a rechargeable battery pack or can be wired properly to your home for constant power and is now discounted by AU$100.

Laptops & PCs

Apple MacBook Air (2022; 13.6-inch) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,349 AU$2,117 (save AU$232) Typically, Apple products usually only get around a 10% discount, regardless of what time of year it is. So with that in mind, a deal like this on the latest 13-inch MacBook Air is probably the best you can expect for the foreseeable future. Of course, there's every chance Amazon may have a better deal on Prime Day.

PC Peripherals

Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse | AU$269.95 AU$131.25 (save AU$138.70) If you're serious about your desktop gaming, you'll need an equally serious mouse. The Razer Naga Pro is one such option which comes with a selection of side plates and programmable buttons, along with the option of both wired and wireless connectivity. Now discounted by AU$138.70.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless mechanical keyboard | AU$399 AU$249 (save AU$150) One of the best low-profile wireless mechanical keyboards you can get, the Logitech G915 supports multiple profiles, meaning you can switch up your macros and colour schemes with ease. Now discounted by AU$150.

Phones & tablets

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) | AU$1,949 AU$1,654 (save AU$295) While not quite as big of a discount as the previous offer, 15% off Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a good deal given that it's the company's current flagship. This deal is from a third party seller, but thankfully it still ships from Amazon and is fully covered by the site's return policy. The biggest discount is only available on the black option, but you can still get the green version at a 10% discount for AU$1,750.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$379 AU$260 (save AU$119) Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is great for streaming, reading and playing games, and thanks to this 31% discount, it's also very affordable. It sports a 10.5-inch LED display and slim design and is now discounted by AU$119.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | AU$1,099 AU$816 (save AU$283) Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is a gorgeous tablet with an 11-inch AMOLED display that's now discounted by AU$283. It's great for drawing, drafting, streaming videos and even working. Please note, this deal is for the Wi-Fi only model with 128GB storage and in the black option. Though, if you want silver or pink, they've also scored a discount but only come down to AU$824 at this time.

Speakers

UE Wonderboom 3 | AU$149.95 AU$98 on Amazon (save AU$51.95) Despite its small size, the UE Wonderboom 3 delivers surprisingly big sound. It also offers impressive battery life and comes in a range of stylish colours to match your personality. Now discounted by 35%.

Cameras

Canon EOS R7 (body only) | AU$2,299 AU$2,029 on Amazon (save AU$270) The APS-C format R7 is already decently priced, but this tidy discount makes it even more affordable. It offers high speed RAW capture, excellent autofocus, dual SD card support, 4K video, in-body stabilisation, a 40fps continuous shooting speed and more.

DJI Mini 3 Pro + Fly More kit | AU$1,378 AU$1,197 on Amazon (save AU$181) Need a tiny drone that can be packed away into an even smaller state? Look no further than the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It's capable of 4K/60p video and 48MP stills, which is impressive at this size. Available here with the Fly More kit, you can get a small but appreciated 13% discount.

Kitchen and home

Miele Blizzard CX1 Excellence bagless vacuum | AU$749 AU$599 (save AU$150) Not a fan of batteries and the short run times of cordless vacuums? This powerful corded barrel vacuum cleaner should please you, especially with a nice AU$150 discount.

Koala mattresses and furniture | up to 29% off Right now, you can get all three variations of Koala's highly rated mattresses at a discount of up to 29% off. You should note that sizes are limited, and that Amazon is only a third-party reseller in this instance.

When is Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale 2023? Amazon's Mid-Year Sale kicked off at 12am AEST on June 1, 2023 and is set to continue until 11:59pm AEST on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The sales event coincides with Australia's EOFY sales which occur around the same time.