Amazon just slashed $200 off the MacBook Pro M2 — lowest price ever

Big news, Apple fans. One of the best laptops on the market, the 2022 MacBook Pro, just crashed to its lowest price ever.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2/256GB) is $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop, so grab it before it's gone. It's one of the best MacBook deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever at Amazon.

If you're looking for a laptop that delivers awesome performance and exceptional battery life, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) is it.

We put the MacBook Pro 2022 through the Geekbench 5.4 test to measure its CPU performance. The MacBook Pro achieved an excellent score of 8,911 on the multicore test, which ran circles around competing Windows laptops like the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED (6,411) and the Dell XPS 13 OLED (5,420). The MacBook Pro M2 isn't the most powerful Apple laptop any more (the MacBook Pro 2023 with its M2 Max chip holds that honor.) But the MacBook Pro M2 is more than enough for most users, and it crushes tasks like photo editing and rendering 4K video.

The MacBook Pro 2022 is our choice for the best laptop for battery life, too. Our unit lasted 18 hours, 20 minutes in our tests, which is incredible considering how powerful this laptop is.

Combine all this with a beautiful 13-inch Retina display, powerful speakers, and a decent webcam, and you have the makings of a perfect laptop.

Now that the MacBook Pro M2 has hit its lowest price ever, I highly recommend picking one up. If you're still looking for your perfect laptop, stay tuned to our MacBook deals coverage.