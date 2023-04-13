Amazon just slashed $1,200 off the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV

In the market for one of the best TVs currently available? Well, the Samsung S95B OLED is the perfect choice, and it just got a huge price cut.

The Samsung 65-inch S95B QD-OLED is $1,797 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This TV cost $2,999 at launch, meaning it's been discounted by $1,200. Stock is low, but you can also get this deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,797 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $1,000 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. You can also get this deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

If you're struggling to choose between LED and OLED, the Samsung S95B is the best of both worlds. This QD-OLED TV is the first of its kind that Samsung has made, and it's awesome.

In our Samsung S95B review, we were seriously impressed by this TV. We saw a peak brightness of 1,050 nits, which is incredible for an OLED. Color results were just as good — we saw 99.8% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 3.0184. If you can live without perfect black coloring, the S95B delivers beautiful picture quality in every respect.

There's good sound on show here, too. The 60w speakers produced clear dialogue and crisp sound effects. Unless you're serious about audio, there's no need for one of the best soundbars here.

The Samsung S95B is also an excellent gaming TV. The 9.2ms lag time is incredibly low, some of the best out of any TV we've tested. And you also get a 120Hz refresh rate, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, and access to VRR and ALLM.

This is one of the best TVs on the market, so I highly recommend picking one up. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.