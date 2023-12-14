Amazon is slashing up to 50% off anime Blu-ray and DVDs — 5 deals I'd buy

If you're an anime lover (or have one in your life,) you need to check out this anime Blu-ray and DVD sale at Amazon. Amazon is taking up to 50% off anime DVDs and Blu-rays, with a bunch of highly acclaimed shows included in the sale.

It's the perfect time to start a Dragon Ball Z marathon session, as Dragon Ball Z Season 1 Blu-ray is $19 at Amazon. Seasons 2 to 9 can also be found on sale for around $20 each.

I'm personally very tempted to grab the Attack on Titan Part 2 Blu-ray/DVD combo pack for $17 at Amazon. I was midway through watching Attack on Titan on Netflix when the streaming service took access to the show away in my region. On that day, humanity received a bleak reminder... to buy your favorite shows on physical media.

Keep scrolling for more of the best anime deals at Amazon. Or, if you're tempted to get a shiny new TV to watch the best anime on, check out the top 75-inch TV deals available right now.

Anime Blu-rays/DVDs sale — Top deals

Dragon Ball Z Season 1: was $44 now $18 @ Amazon

If you want to relive the classics, pick up this Dragon Ball Z Season 1 Blu-ray. Join Goku, friends and foes for 39 episodes (4 discs) of high-octane fights. This is one of the most enduringly popular anime out there.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Classic Season 1: was $44 now $19 @ Amazon

Hugely beloved by a generation of kids in the 90s, this DVD set is the best way to enjoy Yu-Gi-Oh's mind-bending card battles today (other than tearing open a few booster packs). Note that this set only includes the English Dub by 4Kids, not the Japanese audio.

Fairy Tail Collection 1: was $54 now $22 @ Amazon

Fairy Tail adapts one of the best-selling manga series of all time to the small screen. This Blu-ray/DVD combo pack collects the first 24 episodes of Natsu and his fellow wizards' adventures after he joins the Fairy Tail guild.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Complete Collection 1: was $29 now $25 @ Amazon

Own episodes 1-33 of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood on DVD. After failing to bring their mother back to life through alchemy, brothers Edward and Alphonse need to find the Philosophers' Stone. This dark fantasy series is considered essential viewing by many anime fans.