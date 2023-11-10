Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal — these retailers have stock now

If you’re still looking to secure a PlayStation Portal pre-order in the last few days before general sale, you’re in luck. Stock has been fluctuating the past few weeks, but it is still possible to grab a pre-order of the handheld from a bunch of different retailers. This isn’t the PS5, after all.

But seeing as how stock does seem to be fluctuating, it’s worth keeping an eye on every possible source to increase your odds of guaranteeing a Portal arrives on your front porch on November 15. That way you get to enjoy remote play on your PS5 and play the best PS5 games without being tethered to your TV. All without having to go through an app on your smartphone.

A PlayStation Portal pre-order is going to set you back $199. That price gets you the handheld, complete with an 8-inch 1080p LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, roughly 6 to 12 hours of battery life, and a Nintendo Switch-style controller layout styled after the PS5’s DualSense controller. Just don’t expect the controller to detach, or for the handheld to be usable for anything apart from remote play.

You’re not likely to see the PlayStation Portal show up on our list of the best Black Friday gaming deals or the best Black Friday PS5 deals. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check out those discounts to spruce up your PS5 or, at the very least, find something fresh to play on your shiny new device.

We’ve covered all the retailers that are worth checking out right now, so you can grab a PlayStation Portal pre-order for yourself. Not all of these have the handheld in stock at the time of writing, but given how availability has been largely unpredictable, they’re always worth checking out just in case.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal in U.S.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ PlayStation Direct

Unsurprisingly, one of the most consistent sources of PlayStation Portal pre-orders is PlayStation Direct. So if you're after the handheld, this should be one of the first places to check.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Walmart (check stock)

Walmart is currently sold out of PlayStation Portals, but new stock has been dropping all the time. So be sure to check out what they have, especially if you'd rather pick up the handheld in store instead of waiting for delivery

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ GameStop

It looks like the game-centric retailer has PlayStation Portals in stock for the standard $199 price tag. That gives you the perfect opportunity to order a Portal alongside a bunch of games that have been discounted for Black Friday

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Amazon (check stock)

The world's biggest retailer is currently out of PlayStation Portals. But be sure to check back if you want to snag one with Prime's two-day delivery option.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Best Buy(check stock)

Another retailer that's currently out of PlayStation Portals, but may still drop some new stock in the run up to release. Like Walmart, Best Buy may also give you the chance to pick up in store rather than wait for the delivery guy to drop off your handheld.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ NewEgg (check stock)

NewEgg is currently out of PlayStation portals, but unlike some retailers it does offer a notification service. That way you'll know as soon as new stock is available

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Target (check stock)

Finally there's Target, which is currently out of PlayStation Portal stock. So be sure to check back in over the coming days to see whether that changes.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal in U.K.

PlayStation Portal: £199 @ PlayStation Direct

Like the U.S., PlayStation Direct seems to have a plentiful supply of PlayStation Portal stock. So if you're looking for a simple option, it's your best bet.



PlayStation Portal: £199 @ Game

The U.K.'s premier (and possibly only these days) game-centric still has PlayStation Portals in stock. Which makes it a nice and simple option to get your hands on one.



PlayStation Portal: £199 @ Amazon (check stock)

Amazon is currently all out of PlayStation Portals, but apparently it is working hard to get the handheld back in stock as soon as possible. So be sure to keep checking back



PlayStation Portal: £199 @ Very (check stock)

Also out of stock is Very, though this may still change in the days ahead of release. So be sure to check back and see if any more PlayStation Portals arrive between now and November 15.