AirPods Pro just crashed to $159 in early Black Friday deal

We're still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but early Black Friday deals are getting going with many of our favorite tech products on sale at cheaper prices.

Right now the original Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Walmart for $159 (opens in new tab), which is an amazing $90 savings on the full price of these top-performing original ANC earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.

In our AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab), we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design, and spatial audio support providing one of the most immersive audio experiences.

While the AirPods Pro makes a perfect choice for everyday users, these first generation earbuds really shine when being used for working out.

With Apple's H1 chip, your favorite Apple devices can easily connect to your AirPods Pro. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long compared to newer rivals, including the recently launched AiPords Pro 2. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is the lowest AirPods Pro price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday, and I recommend acting fast before this offer ends.

