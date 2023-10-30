AirPods Black Friday deals — 3 early sales I recommend now

Holiday sales season is just around the corner, and I'm already seeing some great savings on Apple earbuds and headphones with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart already offering early Black Friday deals ahead of the main event.

I've been testing headphones for 30 years, and several of Apple's iconic AirPods designs are among my go-to models for commuting and working out. All are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award and rank among the best wireless headphones we've ever tested thanks to the slick iOS integration, superb comfort, sound quality, and value for money at the full MSRP. So, you can rest assured they are even better value at these discounted prices.

AirPods Black Friday deals: Best early sales right now

Black Friday AirPods deals — what to look for in 2023

Many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, you’ll want to take the following categories into account before settling on any pair.

Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings.

Battery life: We've criticized Apple's battery life in the past, which went from 5 hours to 6 hours with the arrival of AirPods 3 and Pro 2 models, whereas many rivals models run from 8 to 12 hours typically. While the AirPods Max offer 20 hours with ANC enabled, new over-ear designs typically manage around 30 hours of playback time with ANC. Although the AirPods haven't given the strongest playback times we've seen compared to rivals, the real-world durations have remained consistent and we haven't noticed any decrease in capacity with usage over time.

Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For AirPods 3 and Pro 2 models you'll probably want to add one of our best wireless chargers, although a Lightning charging cable is supplied there's no USB adapter. Additionally, it’s worth noting that if you ever want to switch to wired listening on the AirPods Max, you’ll need to buy a separate $35 Lightning cable, and you may also want to consider one of our best AirPods Max cases and covers to offer better protection than the pouch that's supplied.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to help you get the best tech for less.