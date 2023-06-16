Act fast! This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV is $600 off and lowest ever price now

Are you looking for a TV deal that's a little different? Samsung's The Frame TV is a TV and a digital art display in one. It's one of the most stylish TVs on the market right now, and it just saw a huge discount.

The Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV is $1,397 at Woot right now. This is $600 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Amazon currently offers this TV for $1,697.

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,397 @ Woot

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale, with prices ranging from $417 for the 32-inch model to $2,697 for the 85-inch model.

The Frame is one of the best Samsung TVs, and also one of the most interesting TVs on the market. That's because The Frame isn't just a TV — it's also a dynamic digital art display.

As we noted in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review, this TV's matte screen and decorative bezels make it look like a picture frame, meaning it blends right into your home decor. Thanks to Samsung's One Connect box, this The Frame TV remains super slim, and messy cables will stay out of sight.

The Frame's performance as a TV is also strong. It achieved a Delta-E score of 2.9961 and covered 99.7548% of the Rec.709 color gamut in our tests, meaning colors are rich and are replicated accurately. And the The Frame reached 500 nits of brightness for HDR content. There's support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, although Dolby Vision is missing. We also were impressed with how well this TV upscaled content from 1080p to 4K.

As for displaying art, Samsung offers a small collection of artwork for free, or you can display your own images by connecting a USB device. Samsung also offers a subscription to a library of more than 1,400 images for $4.99/month or $49.90/year. The TV has light and motion sensors that can be set to turn the TV off automatically if it senses no light or movement.

The Frame also makes for a surprisingly good gaming TV. We measured a very low lag time of 9.5ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, plus support for HDMI 2.1 and VRR. This set isn't perfect, though. We noted in our review that the viewing angles could be wider and the interface more intuitive.

If you're just shopping for one of the best TVs, you can get better specs for the price compared to The Frame. But if a TV that doubles as an art display appeals to you, there's no better time than now to pick The Frame up. For more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.