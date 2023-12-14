Act fast! Oodie and Gravity weighted blankets are on sale with up to 38% off for Christmas

As the days grow shorter and colder, a cozy and worry-free night’s sleep is on a lot of people’s Christmas wish list. If you've been searching the holiday sales looking for a good deal on one of this year's best weighted blankets, you're in luck because I've found three of the best on sale today – and each will arrive in time for Christmas if you order now. My favorite is 38% off the Oodie Weighted Blanket with prices from just $79, plus there's free super-fast shipping.

Weighted blankets are a way to enjoy deep pressure therapy at home and can help reduce anxiety and stress. A well-made weighted blanket is filled with microbeads divided into individual pockets so that the weight is well distributed, ensuring you get that deep pressure therapy all over your body. They vary in weight too, from 10lbs to 35lbs, and you should choose a weight that's closest to 10% of your body weight.

While some of the best mattresses are a great way to provide sleep comfort, they’re not exactly the most affordable of gifts – and they're hard to wrap! Here, I’ve rounded up my three favorite weighted blanket sales that I feel would make the perfect gift this Christmas.

1. Oodie Weighted Blanket: From $129 $79 at Oodie

Best for: Keeping calm and warm on colder nights Known for their oversized eponymous hoodies that are just perfect for lounging around in, Oodie has created a weighted blanket that provides the same coziness. Its ultra-plush Minky fabric can retain heat and make you or a loved one stay warmer for longer when relaxing on cold winter evenings (but sleepers who tend to overheat at night may want to look for a more lightweight, cooling blanket). Oodie also recommends this for bedtime, as the hug of its weight (which draws on the principles of deep pressure stimulation therapy) and soft materials helps to aid sleeplessness and anxiety. This premium blanket is also filled with eco-friendly, non-toxic beads and is hand washable. It comes in three different weights, with all blankets measuring a generous 78” x 47” . They're priced the same too at $79 down from $129 (38% off). Another plus is Oodie's free express shipping , which takes one to four business days — meaning you’ll get Oodie’s weighted blanket in time to give to a loved one or friend on Christmas Day. The blanket is also available in a powder blue and light gray , and it comes with a 30-night sleep trial where you can return it for free if not satisfied.

2. Gravity Weighted Blanket: From $249.99 $162.50 at Amazon

Best for: Heavy people needing deep pressure therapy Earning a spot on our best weighted blanket thanks its overall comfort and quality, the Gravity Weighted Blanket is a great gift for anyone feeling stressed out and too anxious to nap or sleep. With options that go from 15lbs (48” x 72) up to 35lbs (90” x 90”), this blanket can cater to all shapes and sizes, particularly plus-sized, tall sleepers. In our Gravity Weighted Blanket review, our tester was impressed with its uber-comfortable duvet cover and uniform weight distribution. There’s now 35% off all weights, with both a 15lb and a 20lb blanket now $162.50, while 35lb blanket is now $195 (down from $299.99). If you order now, you can get it before Christmas. It’s available in different shades, including gray, plum and teal, but be mindful that delivery and price vary depending on color.

3. YNM Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket: From $106.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Best for: Hot sleepers with anxiety and stress While most weighted blankets promise to give you a warm, toasty hug, this promise may not sound so appealing for anyone in your life who suffers from night sweats or overheats at night. That’s why we recommend YNM’s cooling weighted blanket. It's made with cooling viscose material derived from bamboo for a breathable feel and more glass beads and less fiberfill for more temperature control. It’s available in 15 different shades and 13 different weights. If you order now, you can get this blanket as soon as this weekend (but delivery dates vary depending on what weight and color you choose) and a few days before Christmas at the latest.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be?

According to Medical News Today , a weighted blanket should weigh 10%-15% of a person’s body weight. For example, if you’re a lightweight sleeper (anyone who weighs under 130lbs), you’ll likely need a weighted blanket that weighs between 10lbs and 12lbs. If you weigh over 250lbs, however, you’ll need something over 25lbs.

Who should not use a weighted blanket?