Act fast! Grab a refurbished Apple Watch from just $119 on Woot today

If you've got a hankering for a new smartwatch, the best way to save is to go refurbished.

Whether you want to save the environment or just save cash, this sale is for you: right now Woot is offering refurb Apple Watches starting from just $119. These are some of the best refurbished Apple Watch deals we've seen, so don't hesitate to take advantage of these refurb deals.

Apple Watch 3 (Refurbished): was $199 now $119 @ Woot

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. This refurb deal saves you $80 off its usual price.

Apple Watch S4 (Refurbished): was $399 now $149 @ Woot

Although the Apple Watch Series 4 was released in 2018, it's still a great smartwatch. It's swim-proof, offers advanced health-tracking features, and this refurb model is a fraction of its usual asking price.

Apple Watch 5 (Refurbished): was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $200 right now on this refurb Apple Watch 5. Despite being a couple of years old, the Series 5 remains one of the best Apple Watches around. It has an always-on display, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and more. Grab it while you can.