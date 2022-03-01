Act fast! Epic iPad deal takes $50 off right now

Looking to snag a deal on a shiny new iPad? Good Apple deals on the base iPad are hard to come by, but luckily a great one has shown up at Walmart.

For a limited time, you can get the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB) for $429 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this config, and its one of the best iPad deals around right now.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $479 now $429 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Walmart has has the 256GB model on sale for $429, the lowest price we've ever seen for this config.

What's new with the 2021 iPad? Compared to the previous version, there's plenty to be excited about.

First up is this iPad's larger storage. At 256GB, this is the most Apple has offered for its base iPad model and should leave you with plenty of space for music, apps, and photos. It's also got a new A13 Bionic CPU chip for speedier processing.

If that wasn't enough, this iPad has a powerful 12MP front camera. And that's not just good for selfies — the front camera now has Center Stage support, which will adjust to keep your face in frame if you move around during video calls.

As you'd expect, the 2021 iPad still has a great screen, smooth performance, and a strong battery life lasting around 12 hours. We highly recommend snapping it up while it's on sale. Plus, remember to check our best Apple deals page to see the best prices on Apple products right now.