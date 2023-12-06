Act fast! These are the 7 Apple holiday deals I recommend

December is one of the best times of the year to make an Apple purchase. In fact, this month's Apple sales have been so good, that I pulled the trigger and purchased my first MacBook in years. (I purchased the 15-inch MacBook Air M2).
If you're an Apple fan and looking for the right gift for someone on your shopping list, I've rounded up the best Apple holiday deals you can get right now. From the new M3 MacBook to the iPhone SE, there's an Apple deal for every budget. For more discounts, check out or MacBook deals and best Apple deals coverage.
Apple holiday deals — Quick Links
- iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ B&H Photo
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Best Apple holiday deals
iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.
Price check: $1.99/mo @ AT&T
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.
Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy
Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo
The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ B&H Photo
This is the deal I personally wanted, but it was sold out the night I was ready to make my purchase. The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Note that it hit $999 last month, but this is still a solid price (and a deal that sells out fast).
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. Note that it was $1,049 on Black Friday, but this is still an epic price for an amazing laptop.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
$200 off! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $200 on Apple's new M3-based MacBook. (Sign up at Best Buy). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon | $1,449 @ B&H Photo