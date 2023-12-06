Act fast! These are the 7 Apple holiday deals I recommend

December is one of the best times of the year to make an Apple purchase. In fact, this month's Apple sales have been so good, that I pulled the trigger and purchased my first MacBook in years. (I purchased the 15-inch MacBook Air M2).

If you're an Apple fan and looking for the right gift for someone on your shopping list, I've rounded up the best Apple holiday deals you can get right now. From the new M3 MacBook to the iPhone SE, there's an Apple deal for every budget. For more discounts, check out or MacBook deals and best Apple deals coverage.

Best Apple holiday deals

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.

Price check: $1.99/mo @ AT&T

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy