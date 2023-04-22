30 can't-miss deals in Amazon's huge weekend sale — AirPods for $99, TVs from $79

This weekend is shaping up to be an especially good one for sales. Amazon just kicked off an epic weekend sale with discounts on everything from Apple gear to our favorite smart TVs. I search the web for deals every day at Tom's Guide and these are some of the biggest of the month.

Right now, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price I've seen and it's a steal for this powerful laptop. You can also grab smart TVs starting from $79 (opens in new tab), like the Amazon 43-inch Fire Omni Series TV for $339 (opens in new tab) or the excellent value LG 55-inch A2 OLED TV for $896 (opens in new tab).

There are plenty more sales to choose from, so keep scrolling for the best sales I've found this weekend at Amazon. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Amazon weekend deals

TVs and streaming

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TVs are on sale in all sizes. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $279. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released in March 2023) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. It's on sale for the first time. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale its a much better value.

LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $825 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 48-inch LG C2 is now on sale for $825 at Amazon. (You must add it to your shopping cart to see this price). This is the cheapest price ever for the 48-inch model. (It's actually cheaper than the smaller 42-inch model). By comparison, Best Buy has it for $899 (opens in new tab). We named this TV one of the best TVs of all time.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Amazon

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Amazon

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

Apple

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's the best cheap iPad for just about anyone.

iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best Apple deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $799 now $689 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice: The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's $110 off and currently at its lowest price ever. The 256GB SSD model is also on sale for $499 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A53 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. In our review, we said it's worth every penny and the ultrawide camera and dedicated night mode go a long way in making this a great budget alternative. It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2400 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 64MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 5MP macro (f/2.4), 5MP depth (f/2.4), and a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Pixel 7: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best last-minute phone deals we've seen this week. You can get the Pixel 7 for just $449. That's the lowest price we've seen for this unlocked phone at Amazon. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

It's a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a great value. In our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we said the Editor's Choice phone is easily the most powerful and versatile Android phone this side of a foldable. It features the best display we've tested in a phone, and Samsung's much improved cameras, which are great in low light. The battery life could be better (10:18 in our tests), but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. Just keep in mind it's usually $10 cheaper on major holidays and at times we've seen it for as low as $1 (for Prime members only).

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. Note: This Echo Dot has been as low as $29 in the past.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Security cams

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet, or Echo device. It's $20 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Ring Solar Steplight w/ Bridge: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Designed for steps and walkways, the Ring Solar Steplight provides 50 lumens of light when motion is detected. When connected to the Ring Bridge (included), you can also get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on/off, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices via the Ring app. It's now at its lowest price of 2023.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Ring's updated floodlight cam has a 1080p camera, 105dB siren, two 2000 Lumen floodlights, and color night vision. It's a good way to not only keep an eye on the outside of your house, but add some lighting, too. It's currently at its lowest price ever.