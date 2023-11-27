I'm a deals editor and these are the 15 Cyber Monday deals I didn't expect to see

I've been covering retail holidays for 16 years now. When you cover deals for that long, you get a Spidey sense for deals. However, even I admit that sometimes my deals Spidey sense can be off.

While a lot of deals I expected to see today have come to fruition, there are also some Cyber Monday deals that I just didn't expect to see at all. Likewise, some retailers went heavy on discounts and offered price drops that I wasn't expecting to see. There are thousands of Cyber Monday deals live right now, but the deals I'm curating on this page are the ones that have taken me by surprise. Every deal listed has been cross checked to make sure it's the best price around. For a bigger look at today's sales, check out our Cyber Monday deals guide and Cyber Monday deals live blog (updated in real time).

Best Cyber Monday deals now

Hulu w/ Starz: $0.99 cents per month

Ends Nov. 28! This excellent streaming bundle combines Hulu and Starz for $0.99 cents per month for your first six months. After your six months are up, you'll pay $9.99/month for Starz (or you can cancel). This streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon has dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles and mugs on sale for as low as $3. The sale also includes accessories, travel bags, straws, and more. It's one of the biggest Cyber Monday deals I've seen on Hydro Flask gear.

YETI sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

YETI ramblers are stainless steel, vacuum-insulated cups that you can take just about anywhere. As part of its Cyber Monday sale, Amazon is slashing the price of various YETI gear. After discount, prices start as low as $15.

Croc sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

I've never worn a pair of Crocs, but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. More importantly, in most cases it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com.

Price check: deals from $22 @ Crocs.com

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy. It's part of a bigger sale on Echo devices.

Ninja Coffee Maker: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Black Friday! Wow! I've been using this coffee machine for a full year now (in fact I used it this morning) and I love it. Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price, which is the cheapest it's ever been. You can read more about the machine in my Ninja CE251 hands-on.

Price check: $49 @ Target

Nintendo Switch OLED: for $350 @ Dell

Free $75 gift card! The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. Right now at Dell, you'll receive a digital $75 Dell gift card in your email with your purchase.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

One of my favorite TV deals is selling out fast! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. Sadly, the 55-inch model is sold out and the 65-inch model is only $50 off (it was $100 off over the weekend). So I'd recommend the 75-inch model (if you have the space for it).

55" sold out

65" for $599 ($50 off)

Brooklinen Sheet Bundle: was $377 now $212 @ Brooklinen

Cheaper than Black Friday! I bought this sheet set on Black Friday for $245. It's now on sale for $212. If you're not familiar with Brooklinen, they make some of the best pillows and comforters we've tested. This sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover. It's available in various sizes/styles.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

This is the deal I would buy if I were updating my Apple Watch. Amazon has it on sale now for just $329, which is its lowest price ever. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in early November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).