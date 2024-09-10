Meta leaks budget-friendly Quest 3S in its app — here's what we know

News
By
published

Meta let an image of the yet-unannounced headset slip through the cracks

The Meta Quest 3s headset
(Image credit: Meta)

At this point, we're almost 100% sure Meta is working on a budget-friendly virtual reality headset called the Quest 3S. The overwhelming number of leaks and rumors lead us to believe that it's happening. Adding further credence to those rumors is the latest leak, which actually comes from Meta itself.

First spotted by UploadVR and shared by a Reddit user, images of a VR headset appeared in the Windows Meta Quest Link PC software that looks like a cross between the company's Quest 2 and Quest 3 devices. Yes, that's a first-party Meta app, so it seems the company leaked its own headset prematurely.

Presumably, Meta planned to announce the Quest 3S at its Connect event that begins on September 25. 

The headset, which we assume is the Quest 3S, looks a bit different than the current Quest 3, especially with the design of its front-facing cameras. Instead of the pill-shaped camera cutouts found on the current headset, the presumed Quest 3S has lenses clustered in two sets of three on the front of the device. 

The headset's strap looks more or less unchanged from the Quest 3 though. 

Interestingly, an X user also noted that accessories from third-party companies are already available for the Meta Quest 3S, increasing the likelihood that the headset is around the corner.

Previous rumors suggest the Quest 3S will sell for as little as $300. To get to that low price, some have speculated that Meta will ship the headset without controllers, but that would be a bold move since the controllers are a core part of many of the best VR experiences. Then again, Meta has been adding more gesture controls to the headset recently, so the controllers might not be as necessary as they once were.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Headsets
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 64 deals
Filters
Arrow
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
1
Razer BlackShark V2 Special...
Amazon
View
Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset
(White)
2
Sony - INZONE H9 Wireless...
Best Buy
$299.99
View
Logitech G Pro X
3
Logitech G PRO X Premium...
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
(Black)
Our Review
4
CORSAIR - VIRTUOSO RGB XT...
Walmart
View
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
5
Open Box - Razer BlackShark...
Newegg
$99.99
View
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
6
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming...
Razer
View
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
Our Review
7
CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS...
CORSAIR
View
Logitech G Pro X
8
PRO X
Logitech - US, Canada & Mexico
View
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
9
Hp HyperX Cloud Stinger 2...
Back Market (US)
View
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
10
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wired...
Target
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.