Nord Security partners with with SentinelOne to bring AI-powered cybersecurity to businesses

Nord Security and SentinelOne have partnered with the aim to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) conquer cybersecurity challenges across endpoint and network security.

Nord Security is responsible for the provider that tops our best VPN list, NordVPN. Its VPN and cybersecurity expertise are brought to businesses though NordLayer and SentinelOne can now be integrated into the product.

NordLayer is one of the best business VPNs thanks to its great range of features and you can now add SentinelOne integration to that list.

SentinelOne is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform which "uses machine learning" to analyze security data and identify potential threats. Its security platform provides endpoint, cloud, and identity protection, responding automatically if a threat is detected.

(Image credit: NordLayer)

When integrated, SentinelOne will automatically alert NordLayer of any malicious devices attempting to connect to the network. It then ensures they're disconnected before the network can be compromised.

"Building strong, strategic partnerships with players like SentinelOne, whose products compliment ours, is essential to address the full range of cyber threats," said Justas Morkunas, Chief Commercial Officer for B2B at Nord Security.

Melissa K. Smith, Vice President, Technology Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne highlighted that this partnership delivers "greater value to businesses seeking comprehensive, streamlined security protection."

How to integrate SentinelOne into NordLayer

SentinelOne can now be integrated into the NordLayer app, here's how to do it. Instructions are also available on NordLayer's website.

Firstly, log into the NordLayer Control Panel and click the "Integrations" tab on the left hand side and toggle SentinelOne on.

(Image credit: NordLayer)

Copy the URL and secret code that pops up and continue to the SentinelOne dashboard, keeping the NordLayer window open – don't click "Finish setup" just yet.

Log in, head to "Marketplace" and search for the "Singularity Webhook" automation. Then install the automation and select "add configuration."

(Image credit: NordLayer / Future)

Ensure the "Response Actions" tab is toggled on and fill in the details for "Threat Response Action 1" using the information in the above image.

Paste the copied NordLayer URL in the "URL" box and paste the NordLayer secret code in the "Var1 – Secret variable value" box.

Plain text for the "Use $(activity. – Values" and "Headers" boxes can be found here.

Once all values have been entered, click "add configuration" and return to the NordLayer Control Panel. Now select "Finish setup" to complete the integration benefit from automated security.

After enabling integration, NordLayer's IP allowlisting becomes available within the SentinelOne configuration.