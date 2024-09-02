This quiet and stylish Razer keyboard is just AU$79 right now — a whopping AU$200 off

Are you a gamer who works in a corporate environment by day? The Razer Pro Type Ultra offers the feel of a mechanical gaming keyboard while maintaining a slick professional style that's perfect for any office.

Designed with offices in mind, Razer's Pro Type Ultra boasts silent linear Razer Yellow switches, which should make your keystrokes significantly quieter. It also works in wired and wireless modes (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz dongle available), with over 200 hours of battery life.

Best of all, you can nab it at an absolute steal right now thanks to an incredible eBay Plus-exclusive price down from its AU$279 RRP to just AU$79 — that's an astonishing AU$200 off! If you're an existing Plus member, use the code KICKKEY at checkout, while non-members only need sign up for an eBay Plus 30-day free trial to take advantage of this offer.

If you aren't an eBay Plus member, or aren't keen to sign up anyway, you can still pick up the Razer Pro Type Ultra at the still-great discounted price of AU$109. However, we reckon it's a good idea to sign up for the coupon code that gets you an additional AU$30 off. After all, you can always cancel before the trial period is over.

KILLER DEAL Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard | AU$279 AU$79 with eBay Plus membership (save AU$200) Want a slick and silent mechanical keyboard that's perfect for the office? Razer's Pro Type Ultra keyboard offers just that, with silent linear Yellow switches and white LED backlighting. It also provides additional comfort thanks to a plush leatherette wrist rest. Connects both wired and wirelessly (Bluetooth / 2.4GHz) and offers over 200 hours of battery life. Currently discounted to AU$109, eBay Plus members can pick it up for just AU$79 thanks to an exclusive coupon code KICKKEY. That's 61% off the RRP!

Clearly, we think this is an incredible bargain. While this keyboard is regularly discounted, we've never seen its price go this low — see the deals below for comparison. Alternatively, you can check out the top Razer discount codes for this month.