Get your hands on the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless mouse — back under $100 with this Prime Day deal

Amazon's October Prime Day deals keep coming, and SteelSeries has brought along a great offer for gamers needing their next mouse.

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless mouse is now just $94 on Amazon, a massive $45 off one of the most versatile gaming mice available, with a distinctive honeycomb design and powerful performance.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless: Was $139 now $94 @ Amazon As customizable as it is visually distinct, the Aerox 5 wireless mouse offers unparalleled versatility for gamers who dabble in a spectrum of genres. FPS players will find something to love with the adjustable angle snapping, while MMO and RPG players will rebind the extra mouse buttons to their heart's content. In our SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless review, we noted the honeycomb design will not be for everyone, but it doesn't stop the Aerox 5 from feeling or performing like a premium mouse.

With a lot of specialist mice out there, it can be hard to know which will be the best gaming mouse for you. The Aerox 5 wireless boasts excellent multi-genre performance — whether you are raiding in the latest MMO or hitting headshots in a competitive FPS, you will find something about the Aerox 5 to love. You can personalize your mouse settings thanks to a great companion app, which allows you to adjust angle snapping strength as well as the key bindings for all nine of the wonderfully tactile buttons.

While the ergonomic design of the mouse was comfortable for me, the you might struggle with the divisive honeycomb design — feeling the holes in the case are enough to put some people off using the mouse. The main issue, though, was the high price, but thanks to the huge 30% Prime Day discount this is no longer a problem.

