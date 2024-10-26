I review keyboards for a living — here's 7 early Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals I recommend

You can treat yourself to an awesome mechanical keyboard right now

Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals 2024
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
I’ve reviewed and used many of the best mechanical keyboards. While these peripherals are generally more expensive than standard membrane keyboards, you get your money’s worth thanks to their durability and comfortable typing experience. With early Black Friday deals already trickling in, now is the best time to buy a mechanical keyboard.

So why would you want a mechanical keyboard? Simply put, they’re more accurate and tactile. And as we’ve detailed in our guide to mechanical keyboard switches, the right switches can help you type faster and more comfortably. While membrane keyboards can get the job done, they’re generally not as satisfying to use as a reliable mechanical keyboard. If you’re typing all day, why subject your fingers to mushy keys when you can instead use a peripheral that makes typing enjoyable?

Right now, you can get the stellar Corsair K70 Max for $174 (24% off) at Amazon. If that’s too expensive, there's the Lemokey X1 for just $36. These are excellent deals for equally excellent keyboards — and we’re sure to see more sales as we get closer to Black Friday.

Here's 7 early Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals happening right now.

Best early Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals

Lemokey X1: $36 @ Amazon

Lemokey X1: $36 @ Amazon
The Lemokey X1 is quintessential gaming on a dime. For $36, this keyboard offers awesome typing and gaming performance, as we said in our Lemokey X1 review. It’s also built well, akin to a premium keyboard, and has backlighting that can be customized via user-friendly software. However, the premium construction doesn’t extend to the X1’s keycaps, and it isn’t hot-swappable.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: was $99 now $62 @ Amazon

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: was $99 now $62 @ Amazon
The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is one of the best mini keyboards we’ve ever tested. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we said this tiny peripheral perfectly captures both the conveniences and frustrations of the mini keyboard design, but it does so with HyperX’s signature no-nonsense design philosophy. If you have your heart set on a mini keyboard, it’s worth considering!

Corsair K65 Plus: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Corsair K65 Plus: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
This mechanical keyboard comes with Corsair's Red linear switches for responsive keystrokes and just the right amount of key travel. It has 266 hours of battery life from a single charge, too. As I said in my Corsair K65 Plus review, this is by far my favorite Corsair keyboard.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $121 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $121 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini offers a high-quality build and a wide range of per-key customization options, designed specifically for competitive gamers. It's also an excellent showcase of the capabilities of SteelSeries OmniPoint Hall Effect switches. For those seeking every advantage over their competition, there is no better 60% keyboard than the Apex Pro Mini, especially at this reduced price.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL: was $229 now $131 @ Best Buy

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL: was $229 now $131 @ Best Buy
Logitech’s peripheral is a terrific tenkeyless board. As we said in our Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL review, this peripheral impresses thanks to its compact form factor, gorgeous design and excellent switches. Your eyes and fingertips won’t be able to get enough of the Lightspeed. 

SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
For our money, there’s no better mini keyboard on the market right now than the Apex Pro. Like we said in our SteelSeries Apex Pro review, this is a fabulous 60% board, it may be targeted at gamers thanks to its per-key customization options, yet it’s also an ideal solution for typists who want an ultra-portable keyboard.  

Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $174 @ Amazon

Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $174 @ Amazon
The Corsair K70 Max was released in 2023 but it's still one of the best boards you can buy, especially if you're a gamer. Like I said in my Corsair K70 Max review, this peripheral features a sturdy frame, effective sound-dampening tech, and magnetic switches that allow you to adjust each key’s actuation point, it’s the mechanical board for PC players.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.