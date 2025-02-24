Asus’ new ‘Fragrance Mouse’ is one of the weirdest peripherals ever

If you’ve always wondered why your computer mouse doesn’t produce an aroma, then you’ll be delighted to know that Asus is about to release a “Fragrance Mouse” sometime this spring.

Okay, you’ve probably never considered the existence of a mouse that produces scents, but if you’re into quirky tech or enjoy pleasant smells, this peripheral could be one of the best mice for you.

How the Fragrance Mouse works

(Image credit: Asus)

As The Verge reports, Asus actually announced two fragrance devices at CES 2025: this mouse and the equally scent-producing Asus Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition laptop.

The latter is only being released in China, but according to Asus, the mouse should arrive in late April or early May. It’s a shame we’re not getting this aromatic combo outside of China, but perhaps that will change.

There's a compartment on the underside that holds a refillable vial that you can fill with whichever aromatic oils you want. Asus says you can remove the vial to wash it and refill it with different scents.

The mouse also produces lighting from the underside, which sounds like a nice touch.

So how is it as a mouse?

The Fragrance Mouse itself has the standard features you’d want in one of the best wireless mice. It has a scroll wheel and two buttons in a fairly ergonomic chassis, which you can get in “Iridescent White” or “Rose Clay.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The mouse supports wireless connectivity over Bluetooth, but you can also connect directly to your computer via the 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle.

You can adjust the DPI from 1200, 1600 and 2400, which is pretty good for most users. A single AA battery powers the mouse. Asus claims the mouse has a 10-million click lifespan and that the peripheral’s switches have a low-noise design for “almost silent” mouse clicks.