Apple's next Magic Mouse will reportedly fix its biggest design blunder

The Magic Mouse is arguably one of Apple’s biggest design blunders. It doesn’t matter what you think of the mouse and all the things it can do, we can all agree that the charging port placement is mind-numbingly stupid. Thankfully, that might be changing at some point in the next few years.

Writing in his Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has been working on a “full overhaul” of the Magic Mouse. This design will apparently “better fit the modern era” and address “longstanding complaints," In other words, this new mouse may put the charging port somewhere a little more sensible — and not on the underside of the mouse.

Gurman notes that other complaints include the fact the Magic Mouse isn’t ergonomic or comfortable. Hopefully Apple will deal with those complaints as well. Arguably that’s a bigger issue to contend with, since users will be able to appreciate a comfortable design every day.

The downside is that Gurman doesn’t expect the new Magic Mouse to arrive at any point in the next 12-18 months. He notes that the new mouse is still in the prototype stage, and there could potentially be months or years of development needed before it’s ready to be released.

So despite the fact the current Magic Mouse design just hit its 15th birthday, and the charging port blunder happened 9 years ago, there’s apparently still life left in the thing. In fact, Apple only just released a new version of the Magic Mouse, swapping out the Lighting port for USB-C. Not that it made any difference to the functionality or overall design.

Gurman doesn’t offer any other details about what this new Magic Mouse will have in store — likely because Apple doesn’t have a finished design yet. Let’s just hope that it can fix all the problems of the current Magic Mouse and not produce any new ones along the way.

