This 27-inch 180Hz gaming monitor just hit lowest price ever in Amazon’s after-Christmas sale

Are you looking for a gaming monitor with support for a speedy refresh rate? Right now, you can get a 27" AOC monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 2,560 x 1,440 QHD resolution for $139 at Amazon, which is absurdly cheap for a monitor with those specs. In fact, it's the all-time low price for this monitor, which usually sells for $179.

Whether you like playing first-person shooters, MOBAs or any other kind of PC game, this monitor should be able to handle it. With the resolution and refresh rate, all your games will look incredible. Don't spend more than you need to on your next display.

AOC Q27G4XN 27" Gaming Monitor: was $179 now $139 at Amazon This monitor offers 27" of gaming performance with its 180Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. Of course, you'll need a powerful gaming PC to run games at such a high refresh rate, but if you have one, this monitor will make your favorite PC games look even better. It has a 4.6 rating on Amazon from over 20,000 reviews, so you know it's good.

This monitor is also Xbox, PS5 and Switch ready, so it's an excellent display for console gamers and PC players. It supports 120Hz on Xbox and PlayStation, so you'll get silky-smooth framerates on your favorite games.

It comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports and a Display Port, making it easy to connect your consoles.

Don't let the monitor's low price make you think it's low-end. Many people have purchased this monitor at a higher cost and seem more than happy with it. As of this writing, it has 20,457 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6. Maintaining a high rating with that many reviews is impressive for a product.

The monitor features Adaptive-Sync technology, which is designed to prevent screen tearing.

As a multi-monitor user, one thing I love about this one is the thin side bezels that create a more seamless viewing experience between the different displays.