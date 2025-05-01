Save your eyes with the new Boox color E Ink monitor but it'll cost you

Boox, known for its smartphone-sized Palma e-reader, is releasing its first-ever desktop monitor with a color E ink display. The Mira Pro (Color) is a new version of the existing Mira Pro, which debuted in 2023 with a more standard black-and-white E ink screen.

Boox's new monitor utilizes the Kaleido 3 color ePaper tech, similar to the display on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft.

According to Boox, the display comes with 16 levels of grayscale and 4096 colors. It's far less than the 50,000 colors available on the Remarkable Paper Pro tablet. However, one of our complaints about the Remarkable is its slow refresh rate. It features a faster refresh rate with four customizable display modes that balance image quality and performance, making it fast enough to watch videos.

"This monitor offers soft colors, making it ideal for tasks that require color differentiation such as reviewing color-coded dashboards, analyzing data, or working with complex graphic," a press release reads.

Compared to LCD and OLED displays, E ink screens reflect light, rather than emitting, making it potentially easier on the eyes. That said, E ink displays can be expensive, and the Mira Pro (Color) is no exception.

A US customer can expect a price closer to $4654.98

At 23.5 inches, it's priced at $1899.99. However, Boox notes that the monitors ship from China and that "some countries may levy tariffs on imported goods."

Using this tariff calculator, that means a US customer can expect a price closer to $4654.98, thanks to the current 145% tariff being levied against Chinese imported goods by the Trump administration.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price aside, this monitor probably won't work for content editors, gamers or people who watch shows or movies on their monitors. However, for professionals diving deep in data entry or writing, an E ink monitor might be the choice, especially if you deal with regular eye strain.