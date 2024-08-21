Samsung's new 4K gaming monitor offers glasses-free 3D — it's a game-changer

Samsung unveiled a slew of new gaming monitors during this year’s Gamescom 2024 event in Cologne Germany, and one stands out among the rest — the Samsung Odyssey 3D.

As you've probably guessed, the Odyssey 3D stands out from most of the best gaming monitors because it features 3D technology. Don’t worry about wearing silly glasses as this monitor uses eye-tracking tech to make 2D images appear 3D. Eye Tracking technology (as Samsung calls it) tracks your eyes’ movements using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping tech constantly adjusts the image to enhance depth perception. According to Samsung’s press release , you can “seamlessly” switch between 2D and 3D, though it didn’t specify how.

Expect 27- and 37-inch models of the Odyssey 3D, each featuring 4K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Though some of Samsung’s other Odyssey monitors, like the Odyssey OLED G8, have a higher refresh rate and faster response time, the Odyssey 3D should still provide a smooth gaming experience.

Lastly, the Odyssey 3D will have a height-adjustable stand, tilt capabilities, AMD FreeSync Premium, a DisplayPort and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. We’re unsure if you can tilt the monitor to a vertical orientation.

Samsung also announced new models, such as the Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey Neo G9, and Odyssey OLED G9. Based on the press release, these monitors boast specs and features similar to those of their current counterparts. There is no word yet on pricing for these refreshed Odyssey models.

Outlook

TVs and monitors featuring 3D tech were the talk of the town in the early 2010s but have since fallen out of favor. Because of that, it’s somewhat strange (though not unheard of) when a big company like Samsung announced a new 3D monitor. Still, if the Odyssey 3D works as advertised, it might help make games feel more immersive. If not, you can always turn the 3D effect off and enjoy it as a normal gaming monitor.

Expect the Samsung Odyssey 3D to launch globally sometime this year.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors