I just tested LG's 45-inch 5K curved OLED gaming monitor — and it's actually a game changer for my productivity

The best curved monitors are a great alternative to a dual-monitor setup. They offer more immersion and screen real estate than most flat-panel displays. Their curved shape also better conforms to the curve of your eyes, making for more comfortable viewing.

Though some folks will never abandon traditional monitors, I’m a fan of curved displays. In fact, I’m currently testing one right now — the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B, which goes for an admittedly steep $1,999.

Though designed primarily as a gaming monitor, the main thing that has stood out during my testing is how incredible curved monitors are for productivity. I use a dual-monitor setup at home, and it has served me well for close to a decade. However, I’m now seriously considering switching to a curved monitor setup for both work and gaming.

My full review of the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B will be posted soon, but I wanted to detail why I love using it as a work display and why I think you might want to consider a curved monitor to help you be more productive.

LG Ultra Gear 45" Curved OLED Monitor: $1,999 at Best Buy The LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B.AUS is a premium gaming monitor packing a curved OLED display and LG's first 5K2K WUHD (5120 x 2160) resolution. It's dual mode feature lets you switch between two display modes with the press of a button: 5K resolution at 165Hz and 2K resolution at 330Hz. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync/AMD Freesync technologies, 0.03ms response time, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and DisplayPort 2.1 support.

More screen space

Curved monitors I’ve tested, like the 45GX950A-B and Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, do a fantastic job drawing you into whatever game you’re playing. Similarly, they’re also great for getting work done.

With ultrawide aspect ratios of 21:9 and 32:9, and screen sizes of 45- and 49-inches, you get a lot of space to place multiple windows.

Instead of flipping back and forth between multiple Chrome tabs in a single window, you’re free to place as many as you’re comfortable viewing on the screen. I like keeping three Chrome windows and Slack open while working, which saves me a lot of time.

I’m using my work situation as an example, but you’re free to configure things to suit your needs. For example, if you’re an artist, you might want to have Photoshop open in one window and a reference photo in another, while having your favorite music streaming app open to keep you inspired.

There are dozens of other scenarios I could rattle off, but regardless, large curved monitors give you plenty of screen real estate to help you be more productive in whatever you’re doing.

Sharp 5K display

The 45GX950A-B lets you switch between two display modes with the press of a button: 5K resolution at 165Hz and 2K resolution at 330Hz.

The former is best for “cinematic” games like Monster Hunter Wilds, where display resolution is the priority for optimal graphics. Conversely, 2K at 330Hz is tailor-made for competitive gamers who value fast refresh rate over resolution.

I’m not a competitive gamer, so I prefer 5K resolution to get the best picture quality possible. This is also true when using this monitor for everyday work.

Thanks to the 5K resolution, text on web pages appears sharp and defined. Combine that with the curved monitor’s large display size, and it’s easy to read almost all on-screen text. The 165Hz refresh rate also ensures smooth scrolling when I’m browsing websites and apps. The screen’s 800R curvature also feels very natural to my eyes.

One of my main complaints with the 45GX950A-B and almost all the OLED monitors I’ve tested is that it doesn’t get very bright. While that’s an issue when gaming, it’s actually beneficial for work since I’m usually staring at a lot of white screens. Not having the display scorching my eyes for hours is a good thing.

And even if the display doesn’t get super bright, I still enjoy an overall great viewing experience thanks to the vivid colors and deep contrast.

Incredible for gaming

Everything I outlined above — such as the monitor’s curvature, 45-inch real estate, 5K resolution, fast response time, and crisp OLED visuals — all help deliver a sublime gaming experience.

I’ll go into more detail in my full review, but suffice it to say I’m having a blast testing some of the best PC games on this LG UltraGear monitor.

Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-drenched streets and reflective glass buildings almost pop off the screen thanks to the OLED’s deep contrast and vibrant colors. The display’s curve also pulls me into Monster Hunter Wild’s dangerous fantasy lands.

The high 240Hz refresh rate and low 0.03ms response time give me an advantage when playing a fast-paced first-person shooter like Doom Eternal.

Support for technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FreeSync Pro also contributes to overall smooth gaming across almost all gaming genres.

Curved gaming monitors: Great for work and play

I’ve been on the fence about getting a curved gaming monitor of my own for a while. And though I’m not yet ready to ditch my beloved dual-screen setup yet, testing the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is making it harder to maintain my status quo. Don’t be surprised if I do a follow-up article after I purchase such a monitor for myself.

Curved gaming monitors deliver truly immersive gaming experiences, but they’re also fantastic for boosting your productivity. If you have the budget and desk space, you should definitely consider getting one.