Waze just added 6 new features to take the stress out of your driving

If you prefer to navigate using Waze over rival apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps, then you’ll be happy to hear that the app just got a big safety-infused update. 6 new features are coming to the app with the goal of helping you have a safe drive, while still helping you get to your destination as quickly as possible — in true Waze style.

You may remember that Waze started highlighting crash-prone roads last November, to help you know which roads need a little bit more care and attention. Waze says that the goal of that update and the new features is to make sure trips are safer and “more predictable."

Waze cheatsheet: New upgrades announced

Help navigating "tricky roundabouts" or traffic circles, directing you to the proper lane

Waze is rolling out more up-to-date info about speed limits to all users

Will start warning drivers about more potential road hazards like speed bumps, sharp turns and toll booths

More info about regular routes you take, including live traffic updates and delays, with the option to pick a slightly faster route

Waze will be able to warn you if there are first responders that have stopped on the road ahead

Making it easier to park by teaming up with Flash to offer info on parking garages and help you book a spot

Navigating 'tricky roundabouts'

(Image credit: Waze)

The first of these updates is to help with navigating “tricky roundabouts" or traffic circles, which directs you into the correct lane when you enter and where you should be exiting. This will be coming to Android users later this month and iOS users later this year.

I know roundabouts or aren’t a particularly common occurrence on American roads, so that will definitely be useful if you’re not sure how to navigate them. It should hopefully help drivers in the U.K. and Europe, who, in my experience, don’t know how to navigate roundabouts correctly either — even though they can be found every few hundred feet.

(Image credit: Waze)

Waze will also be rolling out more up-to-date information about speed limits to all users. Not only does that give you ample opportunity to slow down, it also means you can avoid accidentally speeding and getting a ticket because you didn’t spot the sign. Waze will also start warning drivers about more potential road hazards like speed bumps, sharp turns and toll booths. Both of these features will arrive on Android and iOS later this month.

(Image credit: Waze)

If there are some select routes that you travel every day, Waze will be making it easier to see helpful information about them. This includes live traffic updates and delays, with the option to pick a slightly faster route if they’re available. This will also be rolling out globally to Android and iOS later this month.

First responders alerts

In addition, Waze will be able to warn you if there are first responders that have stopped on the road ahead. That way you can alter your route accordingly, or at the very least this could help keep emergency services safer from drivers. This feature relies on information from the Waze for City Partners program and is available to Android and iOS users in the U.S. Canada, Mexico and France right now.

Better parking info and reservations

(Image credit: Waze)

Finally, Waze is going to try and take the stress out of finding a place to park. It’s teamed up with Flash to offer information on parking garages, including price, wheelchair accessibility, and whether there are valet options or electric car chargers. Better still you’ll also be able to reserve a space directly from the Waze app. This will be rolling out to major cities across the U.S. and Canada on Android and iOS “in the coming weeks."