Android Auto is getting support for web browsers — but is that a good idea?

There are a lot of reasons to want to access mobile apps on your car's infotainment screen. Navigation, music, phone calls, and plenty of other things you could easily need while driving. Some of them aren't needed, I'm not sure why Android Auto needs a web browser — but it's apparently getting support for them.

Google I/O 2025 saw the company announce a big change for Android Auto app developers, expanding the list of what is and isn't acceptable. That includes two new categories: video apps and web browsers.

According to Google, videos will only be available on compatible cars connected to phones running Android 16. Sadly, it didn't specify what kind of cars would be in line, but the description suggests that these apps will only be available when the car is parked — just like games.

Do we need those apps in our car?

Google hasn't given us any details about web browsers on Android Auto, other than the fact that it's "coming soon." Presumably, access will be blocked while the car is moving, for safety reasons, but it makes me wonder why you'd even need a web browser on your car screen.

I can sort of understand the videos, especially with how large car screens can get. If you have to sit parked for extended periods, like if you're charging an electric car, then having a mini TV in your dashboard could be useful. Niche, but valuable.

But if you have to park up to browse the web, wouldn't it be easier to just use your phone? Android Auto doesn't work without it, after all. The experience you get on a car screen isn't going to be substantially better enough to justify it.

While I'm sure someone will jump at the opportunity to tell me how wrong I am, it just doesn't seem like a particularly useful thing for developers to invest in.

Other Android Auto changes on the way

One of the other biggest Android Auto changes is that Weather apps have now left beta, meaning developers will be able to adapt weather apps for your car screen. Considering the best weather apps can offer a lot more than just the latest forecast, that could potentially be very useful.

One of the best Apple CarPlay apps is something called "Weather on the Way", which can show you what the weather will be like during your drive. That way, you can be prepared for whatever nature wants to throw at you, which is especially useful on longer road trips. There are also apps that offer alerts for extreme weather, advanced radar maps, hyperlocal forecasts and other advanced features.

Again, probably pretty niche, but these could potentially still be useful while you're driving, especially if you're able to ask Gemini to check out what's going on for you.