Google Maps is adding this new feature for millions of drivers to make your ride safer

News
By
published

New options mean a safer road for all

How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New weather-related incident report options have been spotted on Google Maps that could help forewarn drivers about potential weather-based hazards.

Google Maps remains one of the best map apps on the market, and part of the reason for that is Google's push to keep improving the software. One benefit of Map apps over physical maps is that users can add first-hand reports of upcoming hazards and traffic. However, the current hazard report options are pretty general, but a recent report has revealed the new options being tested for Google Maps.

Initially spotted by Android Police, Google has added report options for Flooded roads, Low Visibility and Unplowed Roads when making a report. However, the new options aren't widely available yet. Android Police stated that the features first appeared on Android Auto and later on Google Maps for iPhone, although we don't have them on our devices.

Google Maps new report options

(Image credit: Android Police)

There will be more options to report hazards, but Google also added an update that could help millions of drivers. This improvement occurred when Google and Waze agreed to share specific data. The shared data consists of incident and hazard reports made on Waze, which appear on Google Maps with the option to confirm.

Reporting incidents on the app is relatively simple, although we would always recommend ensuring your vehicle isn't moving. We have a full breakdown of how to report an incident. For a quick reminder, you'll need to start a journey to see the report option on the screen's right-hand side. When you tap the option, you will see several options, including traffic and other blockages.

Overall, it looks like Google is working to make driving as safe and convenient as possible. However, while it is important to report the hazards, we would always recommend only doing so when safe, ideally when the car has stopped moving.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

More about mobile apps
Google Maps and Apple Maps showing the new name for the Gulf

Apple Maps follows Google Maps in renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
A man staring at a phone with the Google Photos logo on it

Google Photos will soon make clearing your pictures way easier — here’s how
iPhone SE 2022 in hand at beach Midnight color

iPhone SE 4 — retailer just jumped the gun with product listing page
See more latest