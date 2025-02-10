Microsoft may finally fix the worst thing about Copilot+ PCs

News
By
published

Miss the old Menu key on Copilot+ PCs? Microsoft is bringing it back… sort of

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The first wave of Copilot+ laptops began rolling out last year and many of them featured an all-new Copilot key on their keyboards.

That certainly helped differentiate these Copilot+ PCs from older laptops, but not everyone used the Copilot key and would prefer the old Menu key it replaced.

Thankfully, you’ll soon be able to program the Copilot key to function like the Menu key. As PhantomOfEarth posted on X (via XDA Developers), Microsoft plans to allow you to remap the Copilot key to open context menus in an upcoming Windows 11 build. Though the key will still have the Copilot logo, you can remap it into a functional Menu key.

This news isn’t exactly surprising. Back in September of last year, Microsoft began testing the ability to reprogram the Copilot key in a preview build of its Windows Insider beta program. However, even on the best laptops the number of apps you could assign to the Copilot key was limited. Now, it seems Microsoft will somewhat loosen this restriction.

Outlook

If you frequently use Microsoft Copilot, then you probably find it helpful to bring up the company’s AI chatbot with the press of a key. But if you don’t use Copilot often (or at all), then you might find the key is taking up valuable space on your laptop’s keyboard. Being able to eventually remap the key to function as the Menu key might be the best news you’ve heard.

The company has yet to announce when (or if) this feature will become available to all users, but it should hopefully be sometime this year. If you don’t want to wait, we can already show you a way how to remap the Copilot key on Windows 11.

I don’t often use the Copilot key, but I also don’t mind it since I rarely used the Menu key it replaced. That said, it’s good to see that Microsoft is at least testing a way to bring back the Menu key via the Copilot key.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

