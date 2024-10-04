Don't like Copilot? Microsoft might let you preprogram the new Copilot button

When Microsoft launched its new Copilot + PCs earlier this year, it also introduced the first change to the standard Windows keyboards in over 30 years by adding a new dedicated Copilot Key.

Not every new PC meets Microsoft's requirements to be considered a Copilot + PC though but even some of them have been outfitted with this new key. However, when the company's Copilot AI was released major features like Recall were almost immediately...ahem, recalled. As mentioned, some PCs just didn't get Copilot, or some people have never even used the feature.

As spotted by Ars Technica, for those who find themselves not using Copilot or using it less frequently, Microsoft is testing the ability to program the Copilot key inside its Windows Insider beta program with a recent Preview build. Functionally, this would enable the Copilot key to be shortcut for launching other tools or programs.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The customization of the Copilot key isn't a free-for-all however.

"You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe," Microsoft wrote in their Insider Blog.

In general, though, apps installed via the Microsoft Store or those that ship with Windows will more than likely meet those requirements. Apps from other sources may not and will have to be checked. Additionally, the Copilot key will only launch apps, not a batch file or another executable.

Copilot itself was already remappable though but doing so left the special new key mostly functionless.

Microsoft's take on AI also received a huge update this week with several new features and enhancements, which include the return of the bungled Recall feature that has now become opt-in and isn't enabled by default.

The current Preview build is based on Windows 11 24H2 which is the update that Microsoft just release this week.

It's worth noting that the Microsoft's Insiders program is more of a testing environment and this feature may never even see the light of day in public Windows 11 builds. Likewise, it may get totally reworked between now and a release. If we had to bet though, this one will more than likely actually make it to the public in the coming months.

