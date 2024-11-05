The widget you've always wanted comes to your Mac menu bar in Sequoia 15.2

Apple has unleashed new beta software on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, with many cool features centered around Apple Intelligence. While AI will undoubtedly be the focus for most people jumping into the developer beta of macOS Sequoia 15.2, a new weather widget you can add to the menu bar has grabbed my attention.

The new widget was first spotted by 9to5Mac and consists of a small weather icon and the temperature displayed next to the time, Wi-Fi status, and battery icons. Clicking on the widget shows you the weather for the next few hours where your Mac is located. If you're curious, you can also use the widget to see temperatures in other parts of the world.

If you really want to dig into what's happening in the world of weather, the pop-out widget also features a link to the weather app.

As always, the features could change regarding developer betas, so the weather widget's presence in this version doesn't mean it'll make its way to the final release. Still, the fact that Apple is even working on such a widget is exciting. It's such a simple thing, but it offers convenient functionality.

After all, who doesn't want to avoid going to a weather website or launching a separate app when a quick widget in the readily accessible menu bar will do the trick?

If you try the 15.2 beta, you can enable the weather widget by going to System Settings and Control Center. From there, scroll to Weather and click Show in the Menu Bar.

And while you're digging in, be sure to try Playgrounds and ChatGPT integration, as those are some of the AI features leading the charge.

