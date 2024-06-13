Apple introduced us to macOS Sequoia during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10, and the full version is slated to arrive this fall.

This could be one of the biggest upgrades macOS has seen in a while thanks to the arrival of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features that underpin Apple's software and run exclusively on Macs with M-series chips. While some older Macs with Intel chips can still install macOS Sequoia, they won't be able to take full advantage of all of its features.

If you're curious to check out macOS Sequoia early, you can get an early look at an incomplete version by downloading the beta direct from Apple. This requires you to jump through a few more hoops than you normally would when upgrading to macOS Sequoia, for good reason: Apple's beta software is unfinished and could serve up errors or bugs you won't see in the final version.

That said, if you're still interested in downloading the macOS Sequoia beta, you can. However, you'll have to wait until July for the release of the public beta — currently there's only a developer beta of macOS Sequoia available, and only to those who enroll in Apple's Developer Program.

We recommend you wait for the public beta of macOS Sequoia, as the developer beta is intended for developers only. But if that's you, here's how to download the macOS Sequoia beta.

How to download the macOS Sequoia beta

Just like when you try to download the iOS 18 beta, getting ahold of the macOS Sequoia beta is a pretty straightforward process. But first, you want to make sure your Mac is compatible. Here's the full list of Macs that can install and run macOS Sequoia:

MacBook Air: 2020 and later

2020 and later MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

2018 and later Mac mini: 2018 and later

2018 and later iMac: 2019 and later

2019 and later iMac Pro: 2017

2017 Mac Pro: 2019 and later

2019 and later Mac Studio: 2022 and later

If your Mac is on the list, you're good to go! The last thing we recommend you do before installing beta software is back up your Mac! You could use Apple's built-in Time Machine feature or a reputable third-party service like Backblaze—our guide to the best cloud storage solutions offers even more recommendations for you.

Ready? Let's download macOS Sequoia.

1. Make sure you're a registered Apple Developer (Image: © Future) You need to be an Apple Developer to check out the macOS Sequoia developer beta, so make sure to enroll in Apple's Developer Program if you haven't already—but be aware it costs $99/year.

2. Open System Settings (Image: © Future) Open the System Settings menu on your Mac by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner, then selecting System Settings from the drop-down menu.

3. Navigate to General > Software Update (Image: © Future) Now access the Software Update section of your General settings menu. To get there in System Settings click General in the left-hand menu, then click Software Update.

4. Enable Beta Updates and select macOS Sequoia (Image: © Future) Now you need to make sure the Beta Updates setting is switched to On. If it's switched Off, turn it on by clicking the corresponding (!) button. When the Beta Updates menu opens, select macOS Sequoia Developer Beta from the dropdown menu.

5. Install the beta (Image: © Future) Once that's done you should see the macOS Sequoia beta appear as available to download as either macOS 15 or macOS Sequoia. Just hit the Upgrade Now button to start downloading the macOS Sequoia beta and you're off to the races!

That's all you need to do to get started with macOS Sequoia! Since this is beta software, don't be surprised if you encounter any issues or strange behavior. Apple's software betas are usually pretty stable, but you want to be sure you backed up your Mac so you can roll back to a clean install if things go awry!

For more Mac tips and tricks, check out how to clear cache on Mac and master the 9 macOS tips that every new Mac owner needs to know.