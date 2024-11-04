Apple launches iOS 18.2 beta 2 — here’s the new Apple Intelligence features for your iPhone

Today, Apple is launching the next iteration of the iOS 18.2 developer beta, which brings many new Apple Intelligence features to its devices.

There isn't anything new in this iOS 18.2 beta, as we already knew what was coming with the latest operating system update. However, it does improve the features and introduces a wait list to access the image generation tools in Apple Intelligence.

One difference is that anyone with an iPhone capable of running iOS 18 can access the beta. However, Apple Intelligence is still limited to the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro models.

If you didn't sign up for beta 1, here are Apple Intelligence tools coming with iOS 18.2:

Image Playground

Image Wand

Genmoji

Siri with ChatGPT Integration

Visual Intelligence

Writing Tools

Outside of Apple Intelligence features, iOS 18.2 introduces some new tools for everyone, including a redesigned Mail app.

That said, not everyone will get access to the image generation features immediately. According to Mac Rumors, there is a waitlist for early access to Apple Intelligence image generation apps like Image Playground. Apple is supposed to roll out access to the AI tool over the next few weeks.

Currently, the betas are limited to developers, with a public version presumably launching between now and December. It is also only available in localized English in the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland.

Apple is using this round to test the image generation features available in Genmoji, Image Playground and Image Wand, which will determine when the public beta launches.

You will need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or any iPhone 16 model to access the Apple Intelligence features.

The complete iOS 18.2 update should arrive in December along with the iPadOS 18.2, macOS 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2 and visionOS 2.2 updates.

