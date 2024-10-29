Prime Video has a dark thriller movie that's perfect for Halloween — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Halloween is finally upon us, so what better time to make yourself uncomfortable by watching an incredibly tense movie? A few Halloweens ago, I remember craving something thrilling rather than frightening (which is rare for me). Scrolling through some of the best streaming services, I stumbled upon “The Invitation” and it sounded like the perfect treat for spooky season.

TRICK OR STREAM Welcome! This article is part of Trick or Stream, a seasonal series in which members of the Tom's Guide staff share what they're planning to watch for Halloween 2024 and their takes on the horror genre, with the goal of helping you find great movies that you might want to stream during spooky season.

I have to start by saying that not many movies can genuinely make me uncomfortable, especially after experiencing several twisted horrors. But the atmosphere in “The Invitation” left me feeling uneasy in the best possible way. The tension, awkwardness and paranoia make it impossible to relax, and even the simplest interactions are laced with an underlying sense of dread. After finding it again on Prime Video, I knew I had to recommend it.

If you aren’t a fan of horror movies or would rather watch something that doesn’t give you nightmares, “The Invitation” stands out as a perfect choice. Here’s why you need to stream it now for Halloween…

‘The Invitation’ is a paranoid thriller with haunting tension

“The Invitation” is a psychological thriller that follows Will (Logan Marshall-Green), a man grappling with the emotional scars of his past. When he receives an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, Eden (Tammy Blanchard), and her new husband, he reluctantly attends, hoping for closure.

As the evening goes on, the atmosphere becomes increasingly unsettling. Will notices the strange behavior of the guests and senses a growing tension, leading him to question their intentions. What initially appears to be a simple gathering soon turns into a night of paranoia and dread, as dark secrets and unsettling truths come to light.

Although this movie may seem straightforward enough to follow, I guarantee its slow-building tension will pull you in almost instantly. The movie begins innocuously, with Will and his girlfriend, Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi), arriving at the dinner party. They meet people and have some drinks, but Will starts to suspect that something is wrong with the group, and you can clearly see this in their small (but very strange) interactions. Eden is especially unsettling as she talks about cults, and, in one disturbing moment, slaps a friend across the face. Any mention of a cult is an immediate red flag.

I have to say, “The Invitation” owes much of its critical acclaim to the powerful performances at its core. Will (Marshall-Green), David (Michiel Huisman), and Eden (Blanchard) are the standouts in this unnerving thriller, making it as discomforting to watch as it is compelling. Huisman, in particular, brings an especially sinister edge that gets under your skin. His warmth initially puts you at ease, but that same charm soon reveals a chilling undercurrent. If you’ve seen the new “Speak No Evil”, Huisman’s portrayal will likely call to mind James McAvoy’s turn as Paddy — a likable man whose friendly façade begins to fracture.

Marshall-Green, on the other hand, perfectly embodies your unease as a viewer, growing increasingly paranoid as he wanders around the strange house and meets the guests. He’s an ordinary man who simply mixed with a dangerously unfamiliar crowd. It’s these strong performances that earned the movie such rave reviews.

“The Invitation” has an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes . Jim Rohner from Battleship Pretension said: “'The Invitation' is a haunting slow burn with subtle performances and an intangible feeling of something askew that leaves this ominous feeling of something sinister constantly bubbling just below the surface.”

Meanwhile, Variety’s Justin Chang stated that it’s a “teasingly effective thriller that builds a remarkable level of tension over the course of its 99-minute running time.”

Stream ‘The Invitation’ on Prime Video for Halloween

“The Invitation” is a must-watch thriller for Halloween this year. It’s also perfect for anyone who doesn’t enjoy pure horror (and would rather get a good night's sleep). Whether you’re a fan of psychological thrillers or simply looking for something to set the mood for your Halloween festivities, “The Invitation” promises an experience that is both haunting and genuinely compelling.

Stream “The Invitation” on Prime Video now.