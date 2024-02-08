MacBook Air flash sale — get the 15-inch M2 Air for just $999
These are the best MacBook Air deals ever
The MacBook Air is one of the most portable laptops Apple has ever made. As a fan of the original 11-inch Air, last year I purchased the new 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It's one of the best machines I've ever used. I purchased mine for $1,049, but right now it's even cheaper.
For a limited time, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this amazing machine. If you want more power out of your MacBook, Best Buy has the 16GB RAM model on sale for $1,399. This 16GB model wasn't on sale when I purchased my MacBook Air, but I heartily recommend it because it'll help future-proof your laptop (and you can never go wrong with more RAM). That's not the only MacBook Air on sale. Here are best MacBook deals right now at Best Buy.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 512GB. It's one of the very few times I've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,499 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
Great for students! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value for students or anyone on a tight budget. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $899 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon
If you can afford it, the MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is the model I'd recommend. That extra 8GB of RAM will help futureproof your laptop and make it cut through daily tasks like a hot knife on butter. In fact, I've yet to see my MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM stutter. It blows my old Intel-based 5K iMac out of the water in terms of performance.
I can have over 20 Firefox and Google Chrome tabs open, stream a 4K YouTube video, and edit a picture with not so much as a hiccup from my MacBook Air. It's no surprise it ranks as one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market right now.
In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. It even earned a spot on our best MacBooks lists for offering a near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability, and battery life. On Geekbench 5, which measures overall CPU performance, the MacBook Air 15-inch notched a single-core score of 1,908 and 8,932 on the multi-core test. Outpacing the bulk of Windows laptops, the MacBook Air M2 effortlessly handles everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video.
Sure, it doesn't match the raw power of the MacBook Pro M2, but we're confident that, for most people, the MacBook Air M2 is more than capable of serving your needs. Its stellar battery life is also not to be overlooked. We got nearly 15 hours of battery life out of our unit on a single charge.
Make sure to follow our Presidents Day Apple sales for more great deals on Apple gear this week and next.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
