Huge MacBook sale at Best Buy — save $400 right now
Score a MacBook Pro for just $999
Buying a new MacBook can be an expensive experience. Apple's laptops are renown for commanding prices that are well above the $1,000 price tag. However, right now Best Buy is offering an epic sale on a wide range of MacBooks with prices that start as low as $949.
Now I've seen previous-gen MacBooks sell for as low as $749, but these Macs on sale at Best Buy all sport M2 or M3 CPUs. If there's one model I recommend, it's the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this amazing machine. (I bought it for $1,049 back in January). Below I've rounded up the best Mac sales currently at Best Buy. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best MacBook deals right now.
MacBook sale — Quick links
- MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999
- MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/1TB): was $1,899 now $1,499
- MacBook Pro 16" (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299
MacBook Air
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Price check: $949 @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/1TB): was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 1TB. It's one of the very few times I've seen this model on sale.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,499 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Sure, it's a slightly older Mac, but the 2022 MacBook Pro is still a powerful machine. It sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,299 @ B&H | $2,299 @ Amazon
