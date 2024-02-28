Huge MacBook sale at Best Buy — save $400 right now

Buying a new MacBook can be an expensive experience. Apple's laptops are renown for commanding prices that are well above the $1,000 price tag. However, right now Best Buy is offering an epic sale on a wide range of MacBooks with prices that start as low as $949.

Now I've seen previous-gen MacBooks sell for as low as $749, but these Macs on sale at Best Buy all sport M2 or M3 CPUs. If there's one model I recommend, it's the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this amazing machine. (I bought it for $1,049 back in January). Below I've rounded up the best Mac sales currently at Best Buy. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best MacBook deals right now.

MacBook Air