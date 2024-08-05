Apple just tipped to launch M4 MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini this year

Apple is getting ready for a big second half of 2024. Ample iPhone 16 rumors have dropped, and those are taking a lot of the focus. However, Apple hasn't forgotten about its beloved Mac hardware, as the latest rumors suggest that several models will get the M4 chip treatment.

In the paid version of Mark Gurman's latest PowerOn newsletter, he talks about the latest round of Apple computers getting the M4 processor. According to the report, Apple wants to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. That means the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Studio and Mac mini could get the latest M-series chip.

The most important takeaway from the report, outside of the laptops and desktops getting M4, is that there's "at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes." Unfortunately, Gurman didn't specify which model that would be, so we can only speculate.

Gurman previously suggested that Apple is working on a thinner and lighter MacBook Pro to fit with its latest design philosophy. That could be the "dramatic changes" he's referring to. It could also be the Mac Pro, which hasn't received any major design changes since 2019, so it would make sense for the company to change that.

It's been even longer since the Mac mini was given an overhaul, with the device looking almost the same since 2010. It's received minor tweaks, but a major overhaul could give Apple's smallest and most affordable desktop some new life — along with the improved performance offered by the M4 chip.

Unfortunately, we don't have the answers yet, so we'll have to wait until the next batch of Apple events before we discover which Mac computers are getting M4 chips and which are getting a major overhaul. The company announced many exciting devices at its Scary Fast event last fall, and we expect a similar level of quality at its next Mac event.

