Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 with Intel Lunar Lake spotted in leaked photo

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 lineup just launched in February, but we're already seeing leaks for the next-gen Galaxy Book 5, which will likely feature Intel's Lunar Lake CPU and may be out soon.

The leak comes to us via Notebook Check, which spotted the Galaxy Book 5 Pro on the SiSoft benchmarking site and was sent an image by a source that claimed to be the flexible Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360.

Based on the image that Notebook Check received, we shouldn't expect too many differences between the new Book 5 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

The left side of the laptop appears to retain two USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port, which was a frustrating point with the Book 4 since that laptop came with a very short charging cable. Hopefully, the Book 5 version comes with a longer, more situation-friendly cable. The keyboard and display look similar as well.

(Image credit: Notebook Check)

Despite the cable frustration, we did like Book 4 Pro 360 describing it in our hands-on review as a "true adversary to the 15-inch MacBook Air."

For the most part, outside of Lunar Lake, this appears to be an incremental hardware update. However, Lunar Lake is powerful enough to be considered for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC program, which requires at least 40 TOPs from NPUs to gain that label. We can't tell from the image, but Book 5 may get a Copilot button on the keyboard if that's the case.

It will be interesting to test how Copilot and AI might affect the Book 4's pretty good battery life and performance, as it did struggle with higher-end games.

Specs-wise, the 5 Pro and the 360 variant should be relatively the same. Both should feature the Intel Lunar Lake CPU, at least 16GB of LPDDR5-8533 RAM (based on the SiSoft benchmarking), and Arc iGPUs. They should also have a 120 Hz AMOLED display and a 76 Wh battery.

Samsung could unveil the new Galaxy Book laptops on September 3, when Intel is expected to officially announce the Lunar Lake lineup.

